Actor Chlo Hayden accuses Docklands Stadium staff of ‘ableism and discrimination’ at Harry Styles concerts

Heartbreak High actor Chlo Hayden has accused staff at Melbourne’s Docklands stadium of ‘validism and discrimination’ at Harry Styles concerts this weekend.

Key points: ChloHayden alleges “countless incidents” of ableism and discrimination by staff towards neurodiverse and physically disabled fans

ChloHayden alleges “countless incidents” of ableism and discrimination by staff towards neurodiverse and physically disabled fans The actress has made an appointment with stadium representatives on Monday, February 27

The actress has made an appointment with stadium representatives on Monday, February 27 Marvel Stadiums has apologized to fans for the “injury and inconvenience” and is reviewing its processes

Posting on social media, Hayden told her Instagram followers that she had been made aware of “countless incidents” involving “non-divergent and physically disabled people” at the stadium.

It comes after Hayden told followers that stadium staff made her feel unwelcome when she tried to access the venue’s sensory room.

The 25-year-old, who has autism and ADHD, says she has received more than 50 messages from people “who have been denied access and support, humiliated and hurt by the ableism and discrimination of Marvel Stadium” .

Loading Instagram content

The actor said she compiled various accounts of “bad experiences” at concerts in an email to send to stadium management, with the stories leaving her “beyond devastated”.

“[The incidents includestadium staff] telling disabled people they should leave because they had no accessible areas, disabled lifts being broken, people with autism forced to show diagnostic papers, and mocking asking for help,” she said on Instagram.

“Enough is damn enough.

“I’m doing everything in my power to resolve this issue. Emails are sent, conversations are taking place, I’m making sure changes are made.”

“I’m so disgusted that we still have to fight this fight. That our right to exist in public spaces is still up for debate.

“Change has to happen and it has to happen now.”

Around 100,000 fans descended on Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium for two Harry Styles performances. ( PA: James Ross )

The Sensory Room at Docklands Stadium, located on the third floor, includes a bubble wall, activity panels, weighted knee pads, fidget tools and bags with noise canceling headphones.

The venue’s website states that the room can be used without a reservation and resources can be rented for free.

“Marvel Stadium’s vision to create an accessible and inclusive environment for all of its fans has reached new heights with the creation and development of Melbourne’s first sensory room,” the website reads.

It says staff have been trained by “leading medical professionals on how to recognize guests and fans with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.”

“No assistance for people too fat to walk”

Chlo Hayden is best known for her role as autistic character “Quinni” Gallagher-Jonesin on Heartbreak High. ( Provided: Netflix )

Hayden asked Instagram followers who visited the stadium to share their experiences with her.

One fan, who described having a panic attack and “then a complete meltdown”, said she asked a stadium staff member where the sensory room was.

“The staff member just looked me up and down and just said, ‘It’s not a real panic attack,'” the Instagram user said.

Another, who described himself as “physically disabled”, said he asked a member of staff if there was a lift from the stadium’s third level.

“I can’t walk for long periods of time and the lines for the elevator were insane,” the social media user said.

“I was rudely told that if I wasn’t able to walk down the ramp I shouldn’t have had tickets and they had no assistance available for people ‘too fat to walk’.

“It was appalling how unresponsive the staff were.”

“Staff don’t know where accessible restroom is and send us wild goose chase!! Not good enough,” another person posted.

Stadium apologizes for ‘injury and inconvenience’ ahead of meeting actress

Posting on Twitter, Hayden said the stadium’s supporter staff had arranged to meet her on Monday.

In a statement, stadium spokesman Jay Allen apologized for the “injury and inconvenience caused” and said he was “extremely disappointed” to hear that fans could not access the sensory room. .

“The staff immediately got in touch and arranged a time to openly discuss and better understand what happened so that we could address it and make the appropriate changes to ensure it didn’t happen again,” he said. -he declares.

Mr Allen said the stadium prides itself on providing a “safe and welcoming space for…the many people [who]accessed it over the weekend during the two concerts”.

“While we sometimes experience capacity issues at major events, we always aim to provide a positive and caring experience for all guests who need to find a quiet place.”

Jim Mullan, CEO of Amaze, a leading organization for Victorians with autism, told ABC Radio Melbourne that preventing Hayden from accessing the sensory room showed a lack of understanding of neurodivergent conditions.

“It’s absolutely critical that the people looking after these facilities have an awareness and understanding of autism and can empathize and understand that,” he said.

“These aren’t people just looking to avoid the gig, it’s a core part of the Marvel Stadium offering.”

Hayden rose to prominence playing the autistic character “Quinni” Gallagher-Jones in the Australian Netflix series Heartbreak High.

Some 100,000 fans packed the stadium for the British singer’s two performances on Friday and Saturday night.