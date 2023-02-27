Lillian Bryan Schoeller and David Anthony Braccia





The wedding of Lillian Bryan Schoelller and David Anthony Braccia, both of New York, took place on December 3 in Palm Beach. The Rt. Rev. Archimandrite Glen J. Pothier presided over the ceremony, which took place at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. K. Christian Schoeller (Brewer Mullins) of Palm Beach and Martha’s Vineyard. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Braccia (Diane) of New York. The bride, known as Lilly, wore an Oscar de la Renta gown and a silk lace veil worn by brides in her mother’s family for nearly 200 years. Learn more:Details on the Beckham-Peltz wedding: David Blaine’s cocktail hour; Marc Anthony performed Corinne “Coco” Schoeller from New York was her sister’s bridesmaid. The bridesmaids were Brooke Braccia, Curry Fisher, Anna Horowitz and Emily Ito, all from New York; the bride’s childhood friend, Lydia Smith of New York and Palm Beach; and Asia Smulders of Nashville. The bride’s cousins ​​Harriet Mullins of New York and Hannah Mullins of Bethesda, Maryland were junior bridesmaids. Maxwell Lindsay from Greenwich was the best man. The groomsmen were Michael Bronfman from Greenwich; Steven Lubrano and Anthony Rinaldi from New York; and Oliver Mashburn and William Rockefeller, of Husdon, New York. The bride grew up in Palm Beach and graduated from Palm Beach Day School now Palm Beach Day Academy and went on to study at St. Paul’s School in Concord, New Hampshire. She graduated from Brown University. She made her debut at the Mayflower Ball in New York. A direct descendant of Colonial Governors William Bradford and John Winthrop, she is a member of the parent chapter of the Colonial Dames of America and is a member of the Mayflower Society and the Rolling Rock Club. The groom is a graduate of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School and a graduate of the Gallatin School at New York University. He is an assistant manager at Blackstone. A reception at the Bath & Tennis Club followed the ceremony. After a honeymoon in March in Japan, the couple will be at home in New York.

