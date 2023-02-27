Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has HUGE Rs. 650 crores plus payback, highest ever for Bollywood beating Dangal





It was a month ago today that Pathaan opened and became a box office phenomenon. The Shah Rukh Khan star has decimated almost every box office record as we know it, with the first ever Rs. 1,000 crore worldwide (with no release in China) and Rs. 500 crore nett in India for a film of Bollywood. For its creators, Yash Raj Films, the film generated a mountain of money. Pathaan beats Dangal in highest rakes for a Bollywood film Pathaan will rake in a massive Rs. 650 crores plus recoveries from all sources of income. This makes it the highest ever haul for a Bollywood film, beating Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Dangal fetched Rs. 450 crores, not including monies earned in China. Dangal’s income in China remains somewhat murky, with credible sources estimating it to be between Rs. 120-150 crore out of the Rs. 1125 crore earned there. This gives a total of Rs. 570-600 crore recovery for Dangal, now dwarfed by Pathaan’s stunning figure of Rs. 660 crore plus. This unprecedented achievement is unprecedented in the Hindi film industry, with no other film crossing the Rs. 400 crore mark in terms of revenue recovery. Bajrangi Bhaijaan came close with a recoupment of just under Rs. 400 crores. Break 650 crore plus recoveries for Pathaan Breaking down Pathaan’s revenue recapture figures, it earned a distributor share of Rs. 255 crores in India from the original Hindi release and additional Rs. 9 crore Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions. It is expected that the film will add another Rs. 5 crores from the Hindi version, resulting in a grand total of Rs. 269 crores approximately in India. Overseas, the film is expected to gross around $48.50 million (Rs 397 crore), of which around Rs. 168 crore will come as a distributor’s share. The total theatrical revenue stands at Rs. 437 million rupees. In addition to these revenues, Pathaan will generate another Rs. 225 crores or more from non-film revenue streams, such as satellite, digital and music rights. The distribution of recoveries for Pathaan is as follows: Theater – Rs. 437 million rupees India (Hindi) – Rs. 260 crores



India (dubbed) – Rs. 9 million



Overseas – Rs. 168 crores Non-theatrical – Rs. 225 crores more Total – Rs. 662,000,000,000 The film costs north of Rs. 250 crores to produce and release, other than the fees of Shah Rukh Khan, who will share in the profits with Yash Raj, and bring a huge sum of money to the bank, probably around Rs .200 crore. For a fuller analysis of the film’s economics, my colleague Himesh Mankad will provide an in-depth assessment later this month. READ ALSO : Pathaan Footfalls and Lifetime Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan sells 3 crore tickets; Targets a 515 crore finish

