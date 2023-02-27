Canadian film icon Gordon Pinsent dies at 92

Gordon Pinsent, one of Canada’s most prolific and iconic actors, has passed away. He was 92 years old.

“The daughters of Gordon Pinsent, Leahand Beverly, and son Barry, wish to announce the passing of their peacefully sleeping father today with his family by his side,” reads a note released Saturday evening, written on behalf of Pinsent’s family. by his son-in-law, actor Peter Keleghan.

“Gordon passionately loved this country and its people, its purpose and its culture until his last breath.”

The name of Grand Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aboriginal and Canadian, had a busy acting career spanning dozens of films and television projects over six decades, including Directly south, The Red Green Show, Babar and the Adventures of Badou, The great seduction And Expedition news.

Focusing solely on CBC programming, one could add forest rangers,Quentin Durgens, MP,the original street legalAnd Republic of Doyleamong others.

In the United States, where he lived in Los Angeles for six years, it was television series and films like It takes a thief, Silence of the North, Young prosecutors, Banacekand the feature filmThe Thomas Crown Affair.

“My whole career has depended on how happy I feel when I’m asked to do something,” Pinsent said in a 2010 interview with Toronto Life. “Pick up the phone and say ‘yes’. I do that a lot .”

Comedian and actor Mark Critch, a fellow Newfoundlander, said Pinsent will miss him as a mentor, friend, hero and “giant colossus of Canadian entertainment”.

Actors in Canada are following “a path that [Pinsent]cut through a forest,” Critch said.

My buddy Gordon Pinsent passed away. I saw it a few weeks ago, its sparkle still brilliant. I admired him as Rowdyman, but I loved him as Porky Pinsent from Grand Falls. He traced the path that the rest of us have taken. A household name based on Canadian work. The best there ever was pic.twitter.com/1s9yoE9Wml —@markcritch

Born on July 12, 1930, Pinsent was the youngest of six children born to Stephen Pinsent, a stationery worker and shoemaker, and his wife, Flossie.

Pinsent said he was a shy and clumsy child who once suffered from rickets but found freedom to act, beginning in the 1940s at the age of 17.

In the early 1950s, Pinsent retired from acting and enlisted in the Canadian Army, where he served for about four years. But acting was his true love.

Over 150 roles

Pinsent joined the Stratford Festival in 1962 with roles inmacbeth,The Taming of the Shrew,StormAndCyrano de Bergeracand he returned to Stratford in the mid-1970s as a top player.

He had more than 150 television and film acting credits under his belt, with his Internet Movie Database resume ranging from a 1957 TV movie to a 2021 cartoon voice.

A Companion of the Order of Canada and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, Pinsent has also received the Governor General’s Award for Performing Arts, the Earle Gray Award for Lifetime Achievement in Television and a star on the ‘Canadian Walk of Fame.

He has won every major acting award in the country, including Genie for Best Actor in 2001.Expedition newsbased on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Annie Proulx.

Five years later, Pinsent won Genie and ACTRA awards for Best Actor for his internationally acclaimed work in Sarah Polley’saway from her.

WATCH | Pinsent “was like the Pope of Newfoundland”, says Mark Critch: Gordon Pinsent was the beacon of the arts in Newfoundland, says his friend and actor Mark Critch Canadian actor legend Gordan Pinsent, whose award-winning career spanned six decades, has died aged 92. His friend, actor and comedian Mark Critch said Pinsent was thoughtful, young at heart and deeply loved by his fans and peers.

“Extraordinary” performance

In the 2016 documentary about his life,The river of my dreams a film where a thoughtful, sometimes mischievous Pinsent speaks in eloquent paragraphs imbued with his Newfoundland accent he says his wife, actress Charmion King, suggested he take the role, which turned out to be the highlight of his career.

canadiandirector Norman Jewisons said in the same document that Pinsent’s performance in away from herof a man losing his wife (Julie Christie) to Alzheimer’s disease was “amazing”.

“It was so simple, yet so powerful and so moving,” Jewison said of Pinsent. “And I think that was largely because you believed him.”

These types of congratulations tickled the lowly Pinsent.

“Now, you see, I don’t talk about myself that way, so I was glad it was just brilliant,” he said of similar praise at the time from English actor Daniel Day. -Lewis.

WATCH | Gordon Pinsent talks aboutaway from her16 years ago: Gordon Pinsent on “Away From Her” Venerable Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent talks about the critically acclaimed film Away From Her.

Amid the applause, Pinsent had a tragedy in his personal life when the film was released: King, his wife of 45, died in January 2007 after a long battle with emphysema.

“It was something that I didn’t necessarily lean on except in the general sense of how someone must feel at some point in life after spending so many years with a partner,” he said at the time. declared an emotional Pinsent.

“It’s almost impossible to grasp…how do you prepare? Where does the love go? Where do you go, leftovers?”

King and Pinsent had one child together, actress Leah Pinsent. He also had two children from a previous marriage, Barry and Beverly.

A Renaissance man

Pinsent was also a painter, writer, playwright and director. Two of his Newfoundland novels, The thug AndJohn and the Missus, were made into feature films. Pinsent starred in the first and both directed and starred in the second.

his memoirs, Besideswere published in 1994.

Although he struggled with chronic pain in his later years, Pinsent remained prolific, with around 20 acting credits during the 2010s.

At 80, he went viral on CBC airwaves This hour has 22 minutesreading the memoirs of 16-year-old Justin Bieber with mock gravity.

Pinsent reads Justin Bieber’s memoir:

And at 81, he released an album of his own poetry set to rock music by Blue Rodeo’s Greg Keelor ​​and The Sadies’ Travis Good.

In 2016, he released a short film he wrote and self-financed titled Martin’s Haggeabout a middle-aged writer plagued by a personified version of anxiety and depression.

He said he kept working because each new project made him feel like he got away with something he didn’t quite deserve.

“I ran fast before they could catch me and say, ‘No, no, playing is for idiots! ‘” he told CBC News in 2010.

WATCH | George Stroumboulopouloss speaks with Pinsent in 2011: George speaks with great Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent about his life and career in the film and theater industry.

Canadian actor RH Thomson, who has been almost as prolific as Pinsent, said in the 2016 documentary that artists have a huge role in how the “fabric is woven” of a country.

“And artists like Gordon…[have]pulled that thread back and forth, because Canada’s loom has shaped who we are, where we’ve been and where we’re going,” he said.

“And that color of Gordon Pinsent running through and through the tapestry is now an inevitable part of any Canadian story for me.”