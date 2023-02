Ant-Man Quantumania plummets at box office, cocaine bear gets stoned – The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania faced stormy times at the weekend box office, where it dropped 69.7% to $32.2 million on its second outing. If those estimates hold, the pic suffers the worst second-weekend drop ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title, or a Hollywood superhero pic opening at $100 million or more at the box. -national office. DC Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice comes closest at 69.1 percent. Among the MCU films, last year Thor: Love and Thunder decreased the most, at 67.7%. And of all the movies starting with $100 million or more, the last Harry Potter The installment, released in 2011, topped the list of biggest second-weekend drops with a 72% drop, according to Comscore. Ant Man 3 opened at $120.4 million over the four-day Presidents Day weekend, including a record high of $106.1 million for all three days (the three-day number is used as an official comparison to the future). But bad word of mouth is clearly hurting the film, as well as competition from new offerings. cocaine bear, which robs young adults (and especially men). A historic storm on the west coast does not help matters either. Universal cocaine bear – who even beat Ant Man 3 Friday with $8.7 million vs. $8.3 million – opened at around $23.1 million, ahead of expectations. ‘cocaine bear’s Friday gross of $8.7 million included $2 million in Thursday night previews. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, cocaine bear is a black comedy about a drug smuggling operation that goes horribly wrong when a 500-pound bear ingests a bag of cocaine and runs amok in a small Georgia town. Banks also produced the high-profile genre pic alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Max Handelman, Brian Duffield and Aditya Sood. The feature earned a B-CinemaScore, which, while low, isn’t usually a problem for horror-centric movies. In addition to cocaine bearLionsgate and Kingdom Story Company jesus revolution opened earlier than expected. The faith-based feature boasted a stellar A+ CinemaScore and grossed $6.95 million on Friday, including about $3.3 million from early showings Wednesday and Thursday. Jesus Revolution came in third place with $15 million. The 1970s feature film is inspired by real events and focuses on a Christian revivalist movement that swept across America. February 10 26, 8 am: Big updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/ant-man-quantumania-box-office-cocaine-bear-1235333851/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos