Retro comedian headlines Comedy Night Live at Oneida





ONEIDA — Comedian Nick Marra recalled his funny stories about his restaurant’s clientele in the late 1980s, prompting some fans of those tales to sign him up for his first comedy appearance. Now, Syracuse-based Marra will headline Comedy Night Live at 8 p.m. Friday, March 3 at the Kallet Civic Center, 159 Main St. Marra recalled going to the local bank daily and telling people about his day…especially some of the silly activities with customers. Someone said he should become an actor because his stories were so funny. Marra ignored him, until he discovered he had signed up for a spot on an amateur comedy show in 1989 at the Wise Guys comedy club in Syracuse. “It was scary,” admitted Marra. “I was always telling stories about my day and really had no ‘act’.” But after that, he continued with the open-mic comedy shows every Tuesday. It was a bit like a bowling league, he says, where everyone gets to know each other and they bond. Since then, he’s appeared on TV and traveled across the country and across Canada with his comedy, including performing for the public at the 2017 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. There he was able to meet sports stars like Peyton Manning and attend the awards ceremony and after-show party, he said. Marra said his comedy is a throwback to comedians of another time and place, harkening back to the glory days of stand-up comedy. “I could be hot or dirty but that’s not my thing,” he hinted. He also stays away from politics, admitting he knows nothing he says on stage will really change anyone’s political beliefs. Audiences in their 40s and 50s are “just in my wheelhouse,” he said, because they’ll likely relate better to his jokes. Not that they’re strictly for them, of course, because his shows appeal to all ages. He likes to make fun of the younger generation because he doesn’t really understand them or their technology, he said. Marra also likes to make fun of himself because he can’t relate. Much of his material comes from observations of his own children, he admitted. Marra’s youngest is 17 and he also has a 91-year-old father, so he has comedic fodder that spans generations. “They don’t even know they’re funny,” he said. “I just get up in the morning and take notes. My act is only my life in general. These are all stupid things I do from morning to night. Comedy Night Live also features Dee Watson’s comedy, which has performed throughout the Northeast at venues such as Funny Bone Comedy Clubs, Comedy Works, Baltimore Comedy Festival, DC Comedy Festival, Proctor’s Theater and the North Carolina Comedy Festival in Greensboro. The event is hosted by Gomez Adams, a comedic and on-air personality for years at Bridgeport-based radio station TK99. Marra definitely thinks laughter is the best medicine. “Don’t take life too seriously, because if you do, you’ll be in a lot of trouble,” he said. “I wish people all went through life with a little more laughter.”

