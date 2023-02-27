Entertainment
Zendaya brings old Hollywood glamor to the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet in a dramatic pink dress
Frazer Harrison/Getty
Zendaya brought all the glam vibes of old Hollywood to the 2023 SAG Awards Red carpet. From her hair to her dress, everything oozed vintage.
THE Euphoria The star stepped out wearing a blush pink Valentino strapless dress with a train covered in sculpted rosettes. The dress featured a form-fitting bodice and a trumpet silhouette with a sturdy train. No matter which direction Zendaya turned, there was something to look at.
Although her glam seemed understated, the pink tint to her cheeks and eyes brought in just enough color to tie into the dress and amp up the glam. The actress also brought a touch of style to her eyes, with bold lashes up and down. She completed her look with Bulgari jewelry.
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Amy Sussman/WireImage
Zendaya, 26, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria. Although she picked up two Emmys for this role in two nominations, this is her first SAG Award nomination for the series.
This red carpet appearance is another long history of impressive releases for the actress. Although she missed out on this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards where she won a trophy for her Euphoria role she played on the red carpet at last night’s NAACP Image Awards. More so, she made a quick change for the showcoming out in a second look!
She walked the rug in a vintage black and green Versace look before transforming into a custom white Prada look inspired by a piece from the fashion house’s SS1993 collection.
Zendaya also walked the Carpet at the September Emmy Awards in a spectacular Valentino dress.
Stylized by Image Architect law cockroachthe star donned an all-black strapless Valentino prom dress, which featured a cinched corseted bodice with a bow-embellished sash, circular train and pockets.
She teamed the look with Bulgari jewelry and a retro bouffant hairstyle tied with a black satin headband.
Getty
Her look at the Oscars last yearwho was also Valentino, was a stark contrast to the Emmys but flawless nonetheless.
THE Dunes The actress wore a white Valentino Haute Couture cropped shirt and a silver sequin-embroidered evening skirt designed for her by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. She finished the look with crystal-covered Valentino Garavani shoes and tons of Bulgari bling, including stacks of diamond bracelets on both wrists and a diamond necklace.
Despite the fact that she wore a couture look for the awards show, Zendaya chose to do her own makeup. She showed off her skills on an Instagram Story, writing, “Once in a while I do my own beat.”
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Zendaya
Lancme ambassador Zendaya used the brand’s products to create her Oscars rosy makeup moment, which featured bronzed cheeks, a glossy nude lip and silver eyeshadow to complement her Valentino Haute Couture skirt.
The 2023 SAG Awards ceremony airs live on Sunday, February 26 from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
