Hollywood producers pay tribute to Tom Cruise and Everything Everywhere





By Lisa Richwine BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) Hollywood producers celebrated the career of Tom Cruises and handed their highest cinematic honor to multiverse adventure Anywhere, All At Once on Saturday at one of the major awards ceremonies before the Oscars next month. The Producers Guild of America presented Cruise with a lifetime achievement award, and several speakers thanked the actor for boosting the pandemic-shackled film industry with last summer’s blockbuster Top Gun: maverick. Tom Cruise showed us all that cinema was back, said Sherry Lansing, the former CEO of Paramount Pictures, in her introduction. The 60-year-old cruiser rose to fame as the star of Risky Business, Cocktail, A Few Good Men and other films. His production credits include Vanilla Sky, The Last Samurai, Mission: Impossible and Maverick movies, which grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office. In accepting his award, Cruise applauded the work of television and film producers in the audience. I know what it takes to do what you do, Cruise said. It’s not just luck. You have to create that chance. You have to make it exist. And I want you to know that I’m still rooting for you. I will continue to do whatever I can to contribute and help this industry and this art form that I love. After Cruises’ remarks, Everything Everywhere was named best theatrical film, giving the film momentum ahead of the Oscars on March 12. Four of the last five PGA Trophy winners have won Best Picture Oscars, including last years family drama CODA. Everything Everywhere tells the story of a Chinese-American laundromat owner who struggles to pay her taxes when she is dragged into alternate universes. It’s insane! Thank you very much, said producer Jonathan Wang, surrounded by Oscar-nominated actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

