January inflation was higher than expected





Customers buy eggs at a HEB grocery store on February 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Bell | Getty Images News | Getty Images This report comes from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast. CNBC Daily Open updates investors on everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere. Inflation is still too hot. The markets are feeling the heat. What you need to know today The personal consumption expenditure price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, increased by 0.6% in January; it increased by 0.2% in December. Wall Street expected 0.5%. PROAsian technology is back, according to Bernstein, a wealth management firm. These are the 30 stocks that appear “well positioned to capture the tailwinds of China’s reopening,” Bernstein analysts wrote. The bottom line Inflation is high, it is rising again and scaring away investors. The overall PCE index rose at three times the pace of December. The Fed prefers the PCE because it measures consumer behavior, rather than just prices. The price of eggs, for example, may have gone up 8.5% in January, but if no one is buying them because they were so ridiculously expensive, then they’re just sitting on grocery store shelves and not contributing not really inflation. However, the increase in PCE indicates that consumers were always buy eggs and more. Even after removing food and energy prices, the core PCE in January remains at 0.6%, which means more money 1.8% higher than in December, for to be specific, was spent on goods and services. All this feverish inflation makes it almost certain that the Fed will continue to raise interest rates, perhaps beyond its 5.25% target, as the Fed’s Mester told CNBC’s Steve Liesman and more. a long time. As expected, markets reacted badly to the news. The two-year Treasury yield hit a 16-year high of 4.814%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell 1%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.7%. It was the worst week for major averages this year. The S&P closed down 2.7%, the Dow Jones lost 3.0% and the Nasdaq 3.3%. Some of these losses may not be all bad. Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, thinks it’s the markets skimming the speculative scum. But Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial, pointed out that the underlying conditions are still turbulent. “Markets will likely remain choppy in these months where higher rates have yet to noticeably cool consumer spending,” Roach wrote. In other words, the economy and the markets cannot stay strong at the same time that something has to give. Subscribehereto get this report delivered straight to your inbox each morning before markets open.

