Whatcom schools test scores plummet after pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has deprived K-12 students of a “normal” life experience and, unsurprisingly, test scores in Whatcom County and across the country have plummeted.

“They are austere,” Douglas Benjamin, vice chairman of the Bellingham Public Schools Board, said at a Feb. 16 meeting.

Spring 2022 Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) and Washington Comprehensive Assessment of Science (WCAS) exam results are in, and every district in Whatcom County has seen a drop across the board in nearly every English Language Arts subject ( ELA), mathematics and science.

Washington State canceled Spring 2020 exams and postponed Spring 2021 exams, moving them to Fall 2021. Testing in Spring 2022 marked the state’s return to its normal testing schedule and its implemented in three years.

The pandemic has affected children’s achievement scores quite significantly across the board, Bellingham’s assistant superintendent Michael Copeland said at the meeting.

Overall, in 2022, districts in Whatcom County saw the smallest decline in science and the largest decline in ELA compared to 2019, pre-pandemic scores. Bellingham Public Schools and Lynden School District slightly exceeded the state average in all three subjects, and Nooksack Valley narrowly exceeded performance in math and science. Other districts in Whatcom County have proficiency rates below the state average, according to data from Washington’s Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Every school district in Whatcom County declined in every subject except Lynden in science in the 2022 Washington State assessment. The spring 2022 exams marked the first normal exam since before the pandemic of COVID-19. Source: Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Washington. (Hailey Hoffman/Cascadia Daily News)

Each year, students in grades 3 through 8 and 10 take the SBA and WCAS to determine their growth and standing in the state. Over the past few years, most local districts saw an overall improvement in scores until the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and sent classrooms online.

National data from the Education Recovery Dashboard show that districts that spend more time teaching remotely have more achievement losses than districts that spend more time in person. However, the report concludes that school closures were not the main factor behind the loss of achievement.

The report concludes that “the decline in test scores has not been caused solely, or even primarily, by children’s school experiences”. The researchers warn against relying solely on schools to “undo the unequal effects of the pandemic on children”.

“A full recovery from the pandemic will require not only well-focused, evidence-based efforts from schools and educators, but also coordinated efforts from health and mental health systems, social service agencies, community organizations and other state and local agencies,” the report said.

The report also noted that “the share of the annual education budget corresponding to lost outcomes is greater than the share received in federal funding…”.

Currently, local school districts are developing their budgets for the 2023-2024 school year and considering what to do without the millions of dollars in emergency federal funding that will evaporate at the end of this school year.

The Bellingham School District has no drastic plans to raise test scores, but administrators hope that with a more stable education, scores will rise.

“We think of it, in that sense, as almost a new baseline to compare to now going forward,” Copeland said.

Across the country and in Whatcom County, schools and districts with higher poverty rates, BIPOC students and English Language Learners (ELLs) fared less well.

For example, when reducing data to look at individual schools within Bellingham Public Schools, Cordata Elementary, one of the most diverse schools in the district, performed worse than many other schools.

None of the 56 3rd graders met state standards for English language arts. With nearly 70% of Cordata students classified as low-income, only 8.5% met state standards in ELA and 4.2% in math. Thirty-two percent are ELLs, and less than 6 percent met state standards in ELA and math.

In comparison, Silver Beach Elementary School improved its scores from 2019 on all exams except the 5th grade ELA. Only 16% of students are classified as low-income in Silver Beach, which serves students and families who reside in and around North Lake Whatcom.

Despite the differences, the Bellingham School District said the poverty gap narrowed slightly, unlike the rest of Washington state where the gap widened.