BJP, AAP and Bollywood: from poster wars to transformed videos announcing the elections

A poster war erupted this week between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with each blaming the other for heckling in Delhi’s MCD House Standing Committee elections. BJP has uploaded an edited poster of the 90s film Khalnayika with a transformed image of AAP’s Atishi. In response, AAP released a poster of Chor Machaye Shor from 1974 with the image of BJP leaders.

However, this is not the first time that political parties have targeted opponents using movie posters or movie clips.

Last year, when AAP’s Manish Sisodia became the lead defendant in a CBI-registered FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, BJP shared Ranveer Singh’s Lootera movie poster with Manish Sisodia’s morphed image. The transformed poster featured the Deputy CM atop a motorbike and was widely shared on social media platforms. At that time, the AAP criticized the manner in which the BJP targeted the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

However, the Saffron Festival didn’t settle for just one poster and released another within weeks.

This time, BJP gave a creative twist to the poster for the 1974 Hindi film, Be-Iman. The movie poster was edited with the images of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Atishi. The poster mentioned Delhi CM as filmmaker, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain as director and assistant filmmaker. In charge of BJP media relations in Delhi, Harish Khurana shared the edited poster on Twitter, with a caption Fitrati Be-Imaan.

In another incident of poster attacks during the same month, the BJP used Kishore Kumar’s 1958 film Delhi ka Thug poster. The party unit in Delhi changed the name of the film to Delhi ke Thugs and added the image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, Kailash Gehlot and other AAP leaders.

The edited poster was shared by BJP Delhi’s Twitter account with a message, From real life to real life. Thank you AAP” for reminding us!”

The poster was released after the BJP attacked AAP with its Lootera poster.

In recent years, politicians have repeatedly associated pop culture references with other ongoing issues (whether domestic or international) to target their opponents. In a recent incident, BJP portrayed Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia as the two spies of Raj Kapoors Do Jasoos released in 1975. BJP’s Shehzaad Poonawala shared the edited poster of the movie to target AAP.

“AAP Movies Feature Do Jasoos” AAP Ka Taaza Paap – FBU China Had a Balloon & Kejriwal Used Taxpayer Money and Created Gestapo “FBU – Extra-Constitutional Private Intelligence Agency for Espionage policy without approval. 60% of FBU reports – political,” Shehzad Poonawala tweeted while sharing the poster and other reports.

In another instance, the AAP used an edited video of Akshay Kumar’s Hey Baby’ to chronicle the situation in Punjab following the state assembly elections in 2022.

The next Punjab CM is in the house!” tweeted the official party handle for Delhi.

Apart from the AAP and BJP, several other political parties have also used edited movie posters to set their narrative or target the opposing party. No matter who uses it for whom, poster wars for political parties are an interesting way to get their message across to the public.

