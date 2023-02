David Bowie prepares for virtual reality show ABBA Voyage-star | Entertainment

David Bowie could be the focus of a new ABBA Voyage-style virtual reality show. The ‘Starman’ singer died of cancer in 2016 at the age of 69, but fans could get a chance to rediscover his iconic showmanship as talks are underway to create a digital avatar of the legendary performer, following in the footsteps of the “Super Trooper” hitmakers. , whose virtual portraits have been performing in London since last May. A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: The idea of ​​being able to recreate David’s charisma and electric directing for an audience is intoxicating, and the prospect of how this might be done is under consideration. It’s a very exciting time. And Brett Morgen, who directed the 2022 Bowie movie “Moonage Daydream,” thinks it would be a very “interesting” shot. He said: Voyage was one of the greatest cinematic experiences I have ever seen. Could there be a Bowie? I think there may be some interesting things to come. It was revealed earlier this week that Bowie’s 80,000 archives – including handwritten lyrics, letters, sheet music, original costumes, fashion, photographs, films, music videos, sets and own instruments of the “Heroes” singer – will be on public display for the very first time in 2025. And the late pop icon will be immortalized by the creation of the David Bowie Center for the Study of Performing Arts at the V+A East Storehouse in Stratfords Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Dr Tristram Hunt, Director of the V+A, said in a statement: “David Bowie was one of the greatest musicians and performers of all time. The V+A is delighted to become stewards of his incredible archives and of power Bowies’ sweeping innovations in music, theater, film, fashion and style, from Berlin to Tokyo to London, continue to influence design and visual culture and inspire creatives from Janelle Mone to Lady Gaga via Tilda Swinton and Raf Simons. “Our new collection hub, V+A East Storehouse, is the perfect place to bring Bowies’ work into dialogue with the V+As collection spanning 5,000 years of art, design and performance. “My heartfelt thanks go to the David Bowie Estate, the Blavatnik Family Foundation and the Warner Music Group for helping to make this a reality and for providing a new sourcebook for the Bowies of tomorrow!”

