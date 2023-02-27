Ke Huy Quan is the first Asian man to win the SAG Supporting Actor Award





Returning ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ star Ke Huy Quan has been the feel-good story of awards season – and he just made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards with his win for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. Quan is the first Asian man to win a film actor award at the guild’s annual ceremony since its inception in 1994. He is also the second Asian actor to win an individual SAG award in film or television, a year after “Squid Game’s” Lee Jung-jae won the award for Male Actor in a Drama Series. While on stage to accept his award, an emotional Quan revealed that he had only recently learned that he would be the first winner of an Asian male film. “This moment no longer belongs just to me, it also belongs to everyone who has asked for change,” he said. “When I stopped acting it was because there were so few opportunities.” The SAG winner then looked through the crowd as he called out the current nominees, including co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu. “The landscape is so different now than before. So thank you very much to everyone in this room who has contributed to these changes. » He then turned to address the cast watching from his home: “Please keep going because the spotlight will find you one day.” Quan’s performance as Waywond Wang, the sweet and clumsy husband who embarks on a quest with his wife Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) to save the multiverse, is an undisputed Oscar favorite after winning numerous accolades from industry, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice. . If the 51-year-old Vietnamese actor wins the Oscar, he would only be the second Asian winner in history in a supporting role, after Haing S. Ngor for “The Killing Fields” (1984). In 95 years of the Academy Awards, only five actors of Asian descent have won Oscars in one of four categories: Ben Kingsley (“Gandhi”) and F. Murray Abraham (“Amadeus”) for Best Actor, Miyoshi Umeki (“Sayonara”) and Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”) in supporting actress, and the aforementioned Ngor. Quan isn’t the only Asian contestant at this year’s ceremony. Her “Everything Everywhere” co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu are among the nominees for lead actress and supporting actress, respectively. The first is the second Asian woman nominated since Ziyi Zhang for “Memoirs of a Geisha” (2005). Additionally, Hong Chau (“The Whale”) is nominated alongside Hsu, marking the first time in SAG history that two Asians have been nominated in the same category. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture. Final voting for the Oscars begins March 2.

