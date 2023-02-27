How a Bollywood Badass Turned Paprika from Ordinary to Extraordinary

Extravagant, spectacular and comical advertisements are nothing new. It’s the kind of thing that gets people talking; the works talked about in cafes and around the 2023 equivalent of the office water cooler.

But with their Badass Bollywood campaign, Wolf BKK has outdone them all. The creative team has teamed up with Salmon House to produce what has to be one of the most memorable and eye-catching adverts to hit Thai TV in some time. And all in the name of a new Paprika snack from BunBun.

The ad centers around the idea of ​​taking Bollywood action cinema to the extreme. It features a hero who comes to the rescue of a kidnapped girl; using every small, insignificant object at his disposal to complete the job. It features a woman falling from an upper floor for five minutes (and eventually getting tired of it); a man being uppercut with a rock melon; and a henchman complaining to his crime boss about workplace safety. It is, in short, a delight.

We spoke to the Wolf BBK team: Creative Director Torsak Chuenprapar, Managing Director Phannika Vongsayan, Deputy Executive Creative Director Nopharit Dusadeedumkoeng to find out how this miniature epic was put together and why a new product from a snack brand demanded it.

LBB> What was Calbee’s initial client brief?

Phannika > Thai consumers have long been familiar with paprika as the market is flooded with paprika flavored snack brands. But these paprika snacks taste the same simple and bland, so Thai consumers perceive them as standard, with no appealing personality.

Green pea snack brand BunBun is launching a new flavor of paprika, and it features bold and intense spices. It is unlike any other brand available. But how do you reverse this existing perception of paprika as bland and basic, and foster a different attitude?

LBB> Where did the idea of ​​invoking Bollywood action movies come from?

Torsak > When we looked at the ingredients for this BunBun snack, we discovered that it was mixed with Indian paprika, which is said to be “bolder and tastier”. Since our goal was to make BunBun Paprika distinctive (and in order to combat our biggest enemy, the ad-jump button), we decided to go with the idea of ​​”bold flavor like the boss” and make a movie. entertainment online in Indian style.

LBB> How do you prepare to shoot a high-tech Bollywood style action scene like this?

Nopharit > The process was actually not high-tech at all. We tried to use practical effects as much as possible, for two reasons: first, to emulate the current Bollywood action style and, second, to manage the budget. We’ve done tons of research to find surreal action gags from original Bollywood films, and strived to shoot them in the same raw and honest way. Another major factor in the film was the casting. We can honestly say that we scoured every Indian actor or extra from every corner of Bangkok to find the right face and character for our Bollywood Badass. It was a real challenge, and a lot of time. Fortunately, we found Mudassa the morning before the pre-production meeting with the client. We literally turned in his cast tape an hour before the zoom meeting started.

LBB> The spot immediately wins you over with a crazy sense of humor – how did the team come up with these gags?



Nopharit > We built the story, in large part, using popular memes on social networks. For example, we referenced a report on fancy utility poles that had gone somewhat viral; we used iconic images from the Dragon Ball comics; we choose a lead actor who looks like a well-known public figure; and we’ve crafted an over-the-top, over-the-top action style that pays homage to and draws heavily from Bollywood films.

LBB> Tell us about the shoot. What was the hardest special effect to achieve?

Nopharit > The sling part was the hardest because our production team had never worked with anything like this before. Although we did a rehearsal with our special effects team and the actor a day before shooting, we still spent nearly an hour on each shot in the movies. And since filming took place in an abandoned warehouse, it was hot, humid and exhausting for everyone.

LBB> Share all the figures regarding the overall impact of the campaign.



Phannika > The result was sensational. The short film received 7.2 million views and was shared on popular social media platforms. On Reddit, it has garnered over 1,000 comments. Feedback received from social media around the world is that people are impressed with the bright, bold and humorous style of the films, and the subtitles have been translated into many different languages. Bollywood Badass itself (and its superpowers) has become a source of heated discussion. More importantly, sales of Bun Bun Paprika skyrocketed. We calculate an increase in total sale value of approximately 8.4%. The product has become a best-seller, with consumers snapping it up and emptying the shelves of many stores in Thailand.