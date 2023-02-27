Entertainment
Winners of the 2023 SAG Awards including “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Abbott Elementary”.
Everything Everywhere All at Once gained more Oscar steam with big wins on Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including top honors for actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the biggest prize of the night for the cinema set.
In the television categories, The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary took top honors for drama and comedy ensembles, respectively. Jason Bateman won the Leading Male Drama Actor award for his role in Ozark. Jean Smart won the actress category for Hacks and Jennifer Coolidge won the lead dramatic actor award for The White Lotus.
The SAG Awards, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, were broadcast by Netflix on its Youtube channel. The partnership with Netflix, coupled with the fall of the Golden Globes, has been a boon for those who support improving the visibility of the SAG Awards.
With actors making up the largest branch of the film academy, the SAG Awards have been a strong indicator of success for the major Oscar categories. Yeohs’ win over Tr star Cate Blanchett, and Anything, Anything, Anything actor Curtis upset the win over Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress Angela Bassett added a little of suspense to their respective categories ahead of the Oscars on March 12.
Here are the winners of the 2023 SAG Awards.
Cast in a movie
Everything everywhere at once | WINNER
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
women who talk
Male actor in a lead role
Brendan Fraser, The Whale | WINNER
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Bill Nighy, Alive
Adam SandlerHustle
Female Actor in a Leading Role
Michelle Yeoh, Everything everywhere at once | WINNER
Cate Blanchett, Tr
Viola Davis, the woman king
Danielle Deadwyler, up
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan, everything everywhere at once | WINNER
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne, the good nurse
Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere | WINNER
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, the whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere at Once
Together in a drama series
The White Lotus | WINNER
You better call Saul
The crown
ozark
Breakup
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark | WINNER
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance Pay
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus | WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, euphoria
Together in a comedy series
Abbott Elementary School | WINNER
barry
the bear
hacks
Only murders in the building
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear | WINNER
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill HaderBarry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks | WINNER
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Sam Elliott, 1883 | WINNER
Steve Carell, the patient
Taron Egerton, black bird
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy | WINNER
Emily Blunt, The English
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, Abandonment
Set of stunts in a movie
Top Gun: Maverick | WINNER
Avatar: The Way of the Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The female king
Set of stunt performers in a television series
Stranger Things | WINNER
Andor
The boys
Dragon House
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
|
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2023-02-26/sag-awards-2023-winners-full-list
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Markets are expected to remain volatile
- Genome study reveals new Strep A variant in Australia – Institute for Molecular Biology
- Hear what First Amendment lawyers think about the Fox News lawsuit
- SZA performs ‘SOS’ at the United Center in Chicago with Omar Apollo
- Michelle Yeoh dazzles in her Schiaparelli Couture dress at the 2023 SAG Awards – WWD
- Google Cloud Unveils New Telecom Products for Network Transformation and Monetization
- Meghalaya, Nagaland elections: Prime Minister Modi urges voters to vote in record numbers
- Amazon union leaders fly in to help UK strikers kick down doors | labor dispute
- The Lake Toba F1 motorboat race is very exciting
- Gordon Pinsent, award-winning Canadian actor, dies at 92
- Gordon Pinsent, award-winning Canadian actor, dies at 92
- Huawei dominates MWC mobile tech trade show despite US sanctions