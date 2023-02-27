Winners of the 2023 SAG Awards including “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “Abbott Elementary”.





Everything Everywhere All at Once gained more Oscar steam with big wins on Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including top honors for actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the biggest prize of the night for the cinema set. In the television categories, The White Lotus and Abbott Elementary took top honors for drama and comedy ensembles, respectively. Jason Bateman won the Leading Male Drama Actor award for his role in Ozark. Jean Smart won the actress category for Hacks and Jennifer Coolidge won the lead dramatic actor award for The White Lotus. The SAG Awards, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, were broadcast by Netflix on its Youtube channel. The partnership with Netflix, coupled with the fall of the Golden Globes, has been a boon for those who support improving the visibility of the SAG Awards. With actors making up the largest branch of the film academy, the SAG Awards have been a strong indicator of success for the major Oscar categories. Yeohs’ win over Tr star Cate Blanchett, and Anything, Anything, Anything actor Curtis upset the win over Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress Angela Bassett added a little of suspense to their respective categories ahead of the Oscars on March 12. Here are the winners of the 2023 SAG Awards. Cast in a movie Everything everywhere at once | WINNER

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

women who talk Male actor in a lead role Brendan Fraser, The Whale | WINNER

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Bill Nighy, Alive

Adam SandlerHustle Female Actor in a Leading Role Michelle Yeoh, Everything everywhere at once | WINNER

Cate Blanchett, Tr

Viola Davis, the woman king

Danielle Deadwyler, up

Ana de Armas, Blonde Male Actor in a Supporting Role Ke Huy Quan, everything everywhere at once | WINNER

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Eddie Redmayne, the good nurse Female Actor in a Supporting Role Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere | WINNER

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, the whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere at Once Together in a drama series The White Lotus | WINNER

You better call Saul

The crown

ozark

Breakup Male Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman, Ozark | WINNER

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance Pay Female Actor in a Drama Series Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus | WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, euphoria Together in a comedy series Abbott Elementary School | WINNER

barry

the bear

hacks

Only murders in the building Male Actor in a Comedy Series Jeremy Allen White, The Bear | WINNER

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill HaderBarry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Female Actor in a Comedy Series Jean Smart, Hacks | WINNER

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series Sam Elliott, 1883 | WINNER

Steve Carell, the patient

Taron Egerton, black bird

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy | WINNER

Emily Blunt, The English

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, Abandonment Set of stunts in a movie Top Gun: Maverick | WINNER

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The female king Set of stunt performers in a television series Stranger Things | WINNER

Andor

The boys

Dragon House

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

