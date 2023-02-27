Complete list – The Hollywood Reporter

Entertainment
Everything everywhere all at once was the big winner at Sunday night’s 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actress for Everything everywhere all at once, respectively. And their co-star Ke Huy Quan was also a winner, noting that he is now the first Asian actor to win the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actor upon accepting his award.
Brendan Fraser won Best Lead Actor for The whale.
On the TV side, the cast of Abbott Elementary School was named Best Comedy Series Ensemble, while The White Lotus cast took home the award for Best Television Drama Series Ensemble.
The White Lotus marked another victory for Jennifer Coolidge, who was named Best Actress in a Drama Series, while ozark Star Jason Bateman has been named Outstanding Drama Series Actor.
Jean Smart, who recently revealed she is recovering from heart surgery, won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for hacks. Her co-star Christopher McDonald accepted the award on her behalf. Jeremy Allen White won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for The bear.
Other winners were announced in the categories of Best Male and Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, which went to Sam Elliott for 1883 and Jessica Chastain for George and Tammy.
The winners of the best stunt ensembles in film and television were revealed during the pre-show, with Top Gun: Maverick And stranger things winning the honors, respectively. (Check out the star-studded red carpet arrivals here.)
As the ceremony approaches, The Banshees of Inisherin And Everything everywhere all at once topped this year’s nominations with five nominations each, including in the top category for Best Cast.
The SAG Awards were broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The winners were voted by 122,600 SAG-AFTRA members.
Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry and The White Lotus Haley Lu Richardson has been named an ambassador for the SAG Awards.
A full list of nominees follows.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything everywhere all at once (WINNER)
The Fabelmans
women who talk
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrel, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The whale (WINNER)
Bill Nighy, Life
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Warehouse
alto davis The female king
Ana de Armas, Blond
Danielle Deadwyler Until
Michelle Yeo, Everything everywhere all at once (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson– The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan– The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan- Everything everywhere all at once (WINNER)
Eddie Redmayne- The good nurse
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The whale
Kerry Condon– The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis– Everything everywhere all at once (WINNER)
Stephanie Hsu- Everything everywhere all at once
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of the Water
THE Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
The female king
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
You better call Saul
The crown
ozark
Breakup
The White Lotus (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks- You better call Saul
Jason Bateman– ozark (WINNER)
Jeff Bridges – The old man
Bob Odenkirk– You better call Saul
Adam Scott– Breakup
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge– The White Lotus (WINNER)
Elisabeth Debicki – The crown
Julia Garner – ozark
Laura Linney- ozark
Zendaya- Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary School (WINNER)
barry
the bear
hacks
Only murders in the building
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Antoine Carrigan – barry
Bill Hader– barry
Steve Martin – Only murders in the building
Martin Court – Only murders in the building
Jeremy Allen White – the bear (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate– dead to me
Rachel Brosnahan– The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson- Abbott Elementary School
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – hacks (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell – The patient
The Egerton Conference – Black bird
Sam Elliott – 1883 (WINNER)
Paul Walter Hauser- Black bird
Evan Peters– Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt – English
Jessica Chastain – George and Tammie (WINNER)
Julia Garner – Invent Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried – The stall
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The boys
Dragon House
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
stranger things (WINNER)
