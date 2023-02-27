Complete list – The Hollywood Reporter

Everything everywhere all at once was the big winner at Sunday night’s 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Leading Actress and Best Supporting Actress for Everything everywhere all at once, respectively. And their co-star Ke Huy Quan was also a winner, noting that he is now the first Asian actor to win the SAG Award for Best Supporting Actor upon accepting his award.

Brendan Fraser won Best Lead Actor for The whale.

On the TV side, the cast of Abbott Elementary School was named Best Comedy Series Ensemble, while The White Lotus cast took home the award for Best Television Drama Series Ensemble.

The White Lotus marked another victory for Jennifer Coolidge, who was named Best Actress in a Drama Series, while ozark Star Jason Bateman has been named Outstanding Drama Series Actor.

Jean Smart, who recently revealed she is recovering from heart surgery, won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for hacks. Her co-star Christopher McDonald accepted the award on her behalf. Jeremy Allen White won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for The bear.

Other winners were announced in the categories of Best Male and Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, which went to Sam Elliott for 1883 and Jessica Chastain for George and Tammy.

The winners of the best stunt ensembles in film and television were revealed during the pre-show, with Top Gun: Maverick And stranger things winning the honors, respectively. (Check out the star-studded red carpet arrivals here.)

As the ceremony approaches, The Banshees of Inisherin And Everything everywhere all at once topped this year’s nominations with five nominations each, including in the top category for Best Cast.

The SAG Awards were broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The winners were voted by 122,600 SAG-AFTRA members.

Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry and The White Lotus Haley Lu Richardson has been named an ambassador for the SAG Awards.

A full list of nominees follows.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything everywhere all at once (WINNER)

The Fabelmans

women who talk

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrel, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The whale (WINNER)

Bill Nighy, Life

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Warehouse

alto davis The female king

Ana de Armas, Blond

Danielle Deadwyler Until

Michelle Yeo, Everything everywhere all at once (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson– The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan– The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan- Everything everywhere all at once (WINNER)

Eddie Redmayne- The good nurse

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The whale

Kerry Condon– The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis– Everything everywhere all at once (WINNER)

Stephanie Hsu- Everything everywhere all at once

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of the Water

THE Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

The female king

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

You better call Saul

The crown

ozark

Breakup

The White Lotus (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks- You better call Saul

Jason Bateman– ozark (WINNER)

Jeff Bridges – The old man

Bob Odenkirk– You better call Saul

Adam Scott– Breakup

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge– The White Lotus (WINNER)

Elisabeth Debicki – The crown

Julia Garner – ozark

Laura Linney- ozark

Zendaya- Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary School (WINNER)

barry

the bear

hacks

Only murders in the building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Antoine Carrigan – barry

Bill Hader– barry

Steve Martin – Only murders in the building

Martin Court – Only murders in the building

Jeremy Allen White – the bear (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate– dead to me

Rachel Brosnahan– The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson- Abbott Elementary School

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – hacks (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell – The patient

The Egerton Conference – Black bird

Sam Elliott – 1883 (WINNER)

Paul Walter Hauser- Black bird

Evan Peters– Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt – English

Jessica Chastain – George and Tammie (WINNER)

Julia Garner – Invent Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried – The stall

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The boys

Dragon House

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

stranger things (WINNER)