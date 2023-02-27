Ranbir Kapoor confirms working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic | Bollywood





Actor Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed he is working on the late singer-actor Kishore Kumar’s biopic. The actor is currently in Kolkata promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar. At an event on Sunday, Ranbir was asked if he was doing a biopic about cricketer Sourav Ganguly. (Also read | Ranbir Kapoor says his remark about wanting to work in Pakistani films was misinterpreted’) In a video shared online, Ranbir said, “I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend, not just in India, all over the world. A biopic about him will be very special. Unfortunately, the film mujhe yeh features nahi huyi hai (I was not offered this film). I think the directors of the Luv films are still writing the script.” Talking about being part of Kishore Kumar’s biopic, Ranbir added, “Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam karraha hoon (I’ve been working on Kishore Kumar’s biopic for 11 years). We wrote this with Anurag Basu and j hope this will be my next biopic. but maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic banrahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (but so far i haven’t heard anything about the biopic made on dada). so , I don’t know.” Earlier on Sunday, Ranbir and Sourav Ganguly played cricket at the Gardens of Eden in Kolkata. Several photos of the duo on the pitch have surfaced online. In the photos, they were also seen chatting. The duo also posed for photos. Ranbir wore a black t-shirt and pants while Sourav wore a white t-shirt and pants. The words “Ranbir’s Makkar XI” were written on the actor’s T-shirt while Sourav’s T-shirt read “Dada’s Jhooti XI”. Last year, Kishore’s son Amit Kumar spoke to The Times of India about his father’s biopic. He said, “We’re also doing a biopic about my dad.” When asked if it would be made with Anurag Basu and Ranbir, he replied, “No, now we are going to produce it ourselves. We have started writing it.” Fans will next see Ranbir at Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar hits theaters on March 8. Ranbir also has Animal in the pipeline alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Bhanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/ranbir-kapoor-talks-about-sourav-ganguly-s-biopic-confirms-working-on-kishore-kumar-s-biopic-101677422015678.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos