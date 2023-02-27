Brendan Fraser Wins Best Actor at 2023 SAG Awards





In an emotional moment that could be the cornerstone of his famous awards season comeback, Brendan Fraser won the SAG Award for Best Lead Actor for his performance in The whale. The transformative and deeply felt performance earned Fraser the most enthusiastic accolades of his career, and particularly after a few years away from the company, Fraser seemed to welcome the warm return. “I’m smiling and breathing, that’s half the job,” he said, pulling himself together as he took to the stage before quoting a decorated former co-star: “Ian McKellen told me to be good , to be brief and sit down. So here it is.” As the supporting actor winner Ke Huy Quan Before him, Fraser mentioned his times of struggle in the industry and spoke to actors who might be in the same situation he once was. Describing a wave of hope that carried him through stages of his life, he continued: And I also saw that wave crashing down to the bottom of the ocean and dragging my face there. and find myself on a strange beach in a different world. Any actor who’s been there, I know how you feel. Believe me, if you stay in there and put one foot in front of the other, you’ll get where you need to go. Even before The whale Premiering at the Venice Film Festival last August, Fraser’s performance was expected to be a major event. In a first piece for vanity loungeFraser said of the director Darren Aronofsky, “He said he wanted an actor to reintroduce. And I wanted to be reintroduced. He took on the challenge of playing Charlie, a 600-pound English teacher who retreated to his apartment while facing myriad life-threatening health issues. If there’s no risk, then why bother? Fraser said I wanted to learn from the people I work with at this point in my career. I had a such variety, lots of ups and downs, so what I want, in the second half of my career time to do this, is to feel like I’m contributing to the craft and learning from it. is a great opportunity. I wanted to disappear into it. I hoped that I would become unrecognizable. At the Oscars in two weeks, Fraser will be nominated again against The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrel And Elvis star Austin Butler, both of whom have been seen as favorites at various times throughout the season. The SAG victory is a major milestone for Fraser, who won the Critics Choice Award in January but had yet to receive major industry recognition. Precedent suggests the SAG winner is very, very likely to repeat at the Oscars, but in such a close race, it may be too early to make that call. Listen vanity lounges little golden men podcast now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2023/02/awards-insider-brendan-fraser-sag-best-actor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos