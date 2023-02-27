Fran Drescher, in SAG Awards speech, urges Hollywood to pressure states to change things; Call again when Vax’s tenure ends

SAG AFTRA president Fran Drescherspeaking during Sunday SAG Awardscalled on Hollywood to flex its economic muscle to democratize states where civil and human rights are under attack.

Our industry brings billions of dollars of production to states across the country, she said, but if they want our business, let's use our financial clout to get governors to act in the best interests of freedom, diversity, inclusion and democracy. As my character Bobbi Flekman said in It's Spinal Tap, Money talks and bullshit works!

She also again called for an end to the industry’s Covid vaccination mandate, which gives employers the right to require vaccinations as a condition of employment. And as the nation declares an end to the Covid emergency in May, she said, I hope we see everyone return to work with equal opportunity!

Current Hollywood Covid protocols are set to expire on April 1.

As evidenced by tonight’s protest outside the awards show, many opponents of the mandate believe it allows employers to discriminate against those who refuse to be vaccinated on religious or medical grounds.

In his remarks, Drescher also touched on the guilds’ efforts to combat ageism and his work to make Hollywood more environmentally conscious.

Here is the full text of her speech tonight:

Goodnight all,

This year is the first of what I hope will be a long partnership for the SAG Awards and Netflix. A big thank you to the DGA, WGA, AFM, IATSE and the Teamsters for tonight’s show!

I’m proud to say that SAG-AFTRA and MPA have forged the Green Council, the biggest joint star-studio effort to save the planet since WWll.

Mission 1: An honor system to eliminate single-use plastic on camera, behind the scenes, and harness star power to inspire audiences around the world to do the same!

Congratulations to the seniors, of which I am one cannot hear that enough! If you are a member in good standing and have Medicare, you are entitled to an additional free benefit. Woohoo!

A big thank you to IMDb for taking a stand AGAINST ageism, stereotypes and gender rigidity by allowing our members to define themselves in their own way on their profile page for FREE. Good game!

And as the nation declares an end to the Covid emergency in May, I hope we see everyone return to work with equal opportunity!

Performers enrich our lives exponentially, so let’s make some noise to pass the Performing Arts Tax Parity Act and the US Music Equity Act.

SAG-AFTRA and the NFLPA together forged Actors & Athletes for Democracy. We are the biggest influencers on the planet and must promote freedom for ALL.

Our industry brings billions of dollars of production to states across the country, but if they want our business, let’s use our financial clout to get governors to act in the best interests of freedom, diversity, inclusion and democracy.

As my character Bobbi Flekman said in It’s Spinal TapMoney talks, bullshit works!

Enjoy this evening everyone & break a leg!

