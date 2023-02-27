Deep Water: “The Language of Trees”, by Joyce Ray





This week’s poem, Joyce Rays The Language of Trees, invites us to consider the winter season of our tree twigs and branches. I love this comparison of bare tree poems to Kanji shapes, a Japanese writing system using inked Chinese characters, and also the contrast Ray draws with Joyce Kilmers’ famous Summer Trees (I think I will never see / a poem as beautiful as a tree). The bare branches of the Rays poem remind us to savor the cold and the heart. Rays’ writing has appeared in literary journals including Entelechy International: A Journal of Contemporary Ideas and the Auroran, and she is the author of the award-winning YA novel “Feathers and Trumpets, A Story of Hildegard of Bingen.” Born in Portland and raised in Benton, she now lives in New Hampshire and spends her summers here in Oakland. The language of trees By Joyce Ray Twigs, sap soothed by the cold,

engrave the kanji with a brush

on a gray sky and hold

a promise of spring through the history of winters. Kanji brush engraving

tree poems in stick season.

Limbs promise spring and stretch

to orbs of light to illuminate and open the poems of the trees of the season of sticks

because it’s time to think and listen

as orbs of light illuminate and open

Analogy Kilmers from trees to poems. Let the poets listen. Let the poets reflect.

Do trees invite to hear poems,

stripped of Kilmers’ summer clothes,

in the winter language, orally? Maybe they’re beckoning to hear our prayer

and like twigs, the sap appeased by the cold,

pray well in the stripped tongue of winter

against the gray sky, we must hold on.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer living in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in conjunction with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. "The Language of Trees" copyright 2023 by Joyce Ray, appears with the permission of the author.

