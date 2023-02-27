Riley’s actor in The Last of Us starred in one of the funniest movies of 2023





The last of us has had a lot of side character-focused episodes so far in its first season, which means plenty of fun guest actors appear for only an hour at a time. This week’s episode focused on Ellie’s past and her friendship with a girl named Riley, which meant it was time for guest actor Storm Reids to shine. In Reids’ hands, Riley is headstrong, capable, and intelligent, if not a little impulsive and perhaps too quick to trust an organization she may not fully understand. Even more impressive for this episode, Reid is able to bring a kind of quiet, below-the-surface vulnerability that helps us better understand his relationship with Ellie and see more clearly all the ways Riley is in over her head. even if she only has an idea of ​​this truth herself. But this kind of layered and interesting performance comes as no surprise, as Reids has already had quite an exciting career that includes A shortcut in time, The invisible Man, Euphoriaand even Missingone of the best movies of 2023 so far. Missing is a spiritual successor of the 2018s Research, but it is not a direct sequel; it’s more like an anthology series. The film follows June (Reid), who discovers that her mother is missing after going on vacation to Colombia with her sleazy new boyfriend. June immediately springs into action and does everything she can to find her mother and uncover the larger conspiracy that could have led to her disappearance. Which makes Missing so unique is that it takes place almost entirely inside computer screens. Characters speak via FaceTime, conversations are captured on webcams, and Junes’ main method of spying involves very precise Google searches and excellent social media investigation. Picture: Sony Pictures The format makes the films mystery unique and completely shakes up the pace you might expect from a traditional thriller, but it also presents a tough challenge for Reid in that almost all of his acting is voiceover or filtered through a screen. additional. Testifying how persuasive she can be as an actress, she deftly handles the challenge, whether it’s a phone call with her mother’s lawyer with dubious motives or dealing with a multitude of emotions via a photo booth app left open by mistake. Every bit of that same curiosity and skill is on display in Reids’ time as Riley in The last of us Episode 7 too. Reid facilitates progression through the maze of Rileys character complications, such as how she explored the mall to begin with, why she would join the Fireflies, and why it was so important for her to share that night with Ellie and the invite to join too, even though she couldn’t say anything out loud or explain it herself. Reid gives the character a kind of unearthly confidence that belies both uncertainty and competence, which makes them feel like a perfect match for the smarter version of Ellies. To say much more about the movie, or how good and fun Reid is, would spoil some of its best twists, but it’s safe to say if you enjoyed this week’s episode of The last of us, Missing is a silly and fun mystery well worth your time. Missing is currently in theaters and is expected to arrive on Netflix later this year.

