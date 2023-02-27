Entertainment
Rudy Ray Moore: An Unrecognized Black Creator in the Entertainment Industry
Black History Month is a great time of year when Americans across the country can recognize and celebrate what historical black figures have accomplished. Political figures such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Thurgood Marshall, Sojourner Truth, Barack Obama and many more are all fantastic examples of excellence within the black community. But, they are only a small percentage of an even bigger catalog.
To name a few, famous black athletes like Michael Jordan, Serena Williams and Tiger Woods are iconic sports personalities and will always be seen as heroes to men and women of all races and ethnicities around the world. entire. Not only the world of professional sports, but Hollywood itself has also been an exceptional gateway for black content creators to get their name out there in film, TV, music, and mainstream culture.
Celebrities like Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, and Jordan Peele have given countless joys to millions of people on planet Earth. The use of their voices and talents in the media has resulted in truly admirable work. However, there is one name that is often omitted from the conversation surrounding notable black men and women. That name is Rudy Ray Moore.
Rudolph Frank Moore (March 17, 1927 October 19, 2008) was an American comedian, singer, actor, musician, and film producer. Ray Moore is best known for creating and portraying the character Dolemite. Dolemite is a pimp in the 1975 film, Dolemite and its sequels, The Human Tornado (1976) and The Return of Dolemite (2002). Rudy Ray Moore also acted in other films such as Petey Wheatstraw (1977), Disco Godfather (1979) and Penitentiary II (1982).
The term Blaxploitation definitely fits the style and tone of much of Rudy Ray Moores’ work. For those who don’t know, blaxploitation is a portmanteau of the words black and exploitation. Blaxploitation films are produced independently and are made on very low budgets. The reason the word Black is part of the title is because blaxploitation movies are mostly made by black crews for black moviegoers. However, more widespread appeal outside of the black community has been found all over the world.
The 2019 biopic film titled Dolemite Is My Name starring Eddie Murphy as the leading man himself tells the life story of Ray Moores. Although the film is not precise scene by scene about the course of his life, it is still a great introduction to Rudy Ray Moore and the beginning of his career. Dolemite Is My Name is a wonderful movie and definitely worth watching.
What separates Rudy Ray Moores filmography from incompetent filmmakers is that Moore’s work feels like it has character. All of Rudy Ray Moores movies perfectly encapsulate him and his style of comedy. Even if Rudy Ray Moore had much higher budgets to make more quality movies, I still think a good number of movie critics might not particularly like or understand his humor. But hey, you can’t please everyone.
Similar to other b-movie filmmakers like Lloyd Kaufman and Roger Corman, Rudy Ray Moore was a man who, despite his constant efforts to get his films into the mainstream, eventually rose to the top and entertained audiences in everything. the country. He is a true cinematic legend not only for the black community but for all communities.
Black History Month should celebrate more unnoticed voices like Rudy Ray Moore. There are still many black men and women in history who have yet to be recognized. Let’s hope Rudy Ray Moore can get his flowers while in heaven.
Rudy Ray Moore is the very definition of a hidden gem. Although Rudy Ray Moores films aren’t of the same caliber of cinema as something like Francis Ford Coppolas’s The Godfather, they are still hugely entertaining and provide a much better viewing experience with a large group of people. I highly recommend anyone who has read this article to research Rudy Ray Moore and watch his movies. They will not disappoint you.
