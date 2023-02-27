Complete list of winners and highlights





All Around, All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and their other cast members were big winners and the film broke a big record at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday night. Their released multiverse film won four top film awards, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, as well as individual acting awards for Yeoh, Curtis, and Quan. Their collection of wins means “Everything Everywhere All at Once” also reached an all-time high: it received the most SAG Award wins for a movie, a representative for the organization confirmed to The Post.





‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ star Michelle Yeoh has been celebrated for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. Getty Images ‘The Whale’ star Brendan Fraser meanwhile won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for what he called the ‘role of my life’ playing a discouraged man from 600 pounds, a role that controversially meant wearing prosthetics to mimic his character’s larger frame. The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, live from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, moved away from longtime previous broadcasters TNT and TBS and broadcast instead on Netflix YouTube channel. The ceremony honors both television and film and is a reliable predictor of how the winds will blow at the 2023 Oscars next month. Below is the full list of winners from the evening, along with some highlights.





The cast of ‘Abbott Elementary’ (left), ‘The Bear’ star Jeremy Allen White (top right) and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ actress Jamie Lee Curtis (bottom right) have all were big winners at the 2023 SAG Awards. Getty Images; WireImage What do you want to know:

