Twitter shares the best father-son conversation in a Bollywood movie

The relationship between a father and a son is always special. The two never express their love for each other in words but in way too emotional and wholesome gestures. However, each of them yearns for that moment when they can have that real conversation that will lead them to a conversation they will want to remember all their life! Bollywood movies have had many examples like this where a father and son finally break through their silent gestures to come out feeling like they’ve been locked inside their hearts for years.

Twitter shared the best father-son conversation in Bollywood when a user, Chango Tarlie, started the discussion on the microblogging site. From memories of Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt in Munna Bhai MBBS to Ranbir Kapoor and Farooq Shaikh in YJHD, Desis had the list of iconic emotional scenes that portrayed the true feelings of a father and son. Not only that, even 102 Not Out, Lakshya, Wake Up Sid, 2 States, Shakti, ZNMD, Ghatak, 3 Idiots, etc., have made it to India’s list of Bollywood scenes on Twitter that perfectly define a father-relationship. son.

best father-son conversation in Bollywood so far? Chango Tarlie (@owl_corner) February 24, 2023

Munna Bhai MBBS.Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt Sahab, when they emotionally kiss at the end..Dutt Sahab diet shortly after. Makes it all the more emotional. Vishesh Koul (@visheshkoul) February 24, 2023

Laqshya. Karan (Hritik Roshan) calls his father the day before the final attack and thanks him for all he has done as a father and so on. Farhan Akhtar is a real beauty for including this scene. Abhinandan Mehra (@abhistungyou) February 26, 2023

1. Phone call from Lakshya Hrithik Roshan and Boman Irani2. Wake up sid Ranbir Kapoor and Anupam Kher final scene3. YJHD Ranbir Kapoor and Farooq SheikhSpecial mention to the Taare Zameen scene By which father ishaans visits the school but does not speak to him, leaves crying. Samarth Oza (@SamarthOza711) February 25, 2023

Dilip Saab and Sr. Bachchan in Shakti I love Mithunda (@ilovemithunda) February 26, 2023

However, some recent real-life cases have shed some light on what people were looking for in movies! Do you remember how a 70-year-old son sang a song for his 104-year-old father that served as proof of their endearing relationship? Or a father who surprised his son with wonderful gifts that made him melt like never before? Videos like this have shown how gratifying it is to watch a father and son engage in a rare conversation they’ve wanted to have for years and years!

