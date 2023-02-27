Did you miss the 2023 SAG Awards? Here is the list of winners





The sci-fi multiverse “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, the latest stop on the road to next month’s Oscars. Hot on the heels of a big win at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, the acclaimed indie cemented its status as an Oscar favorite by taking home the SAG honor for Best Cast while star Michelle Yeoh nabbed Best Actress and Jamie Lee Curtis. and Ke Huy Quan won home supporting actor honors. And Brendan Fraser picked up a win for ‘The Whale,’ winning Best Actor. Actors make up the Academy’s largest voting block, which is why the SAG Awards are usually a harbinger of the Oscars: In two of the past three years, the winner for Best Cast (“Parasite” in 2020, “CODA” in 2022) also won Best Home Picture. Who took home the jackpot at the 29th SAG Awards honoring the best actors in cinema and television? See the list of nominees and winners (in bold): Winners of the 2023 SAG Awards: MOVIES Best Ensemble Cast “Babylon” “The Banshees of Inisherin” WINNER: “Everything, everywhere, all at once” “The Fabelmans” “Speaking Women” Best actor Austin Butler, “Elvis” Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” WINNER: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” Bill Nighy, “Live” Adam Sandler, “Hustle” Best Actress Cate Blanchett, “Tr” Viola Davis, “The Woman King” Ana de Armas, “Blonde” Danielle Deadwyler, “Till” WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once” Best Supporting Actor Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans” Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin” Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once” Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse” Best Supporting Actress Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Hong Chau, “The Whale” Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once” Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Best stunt set Avatar: The Way of the Water The Batman Black Panther: Wakanda Forever WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick The female king TELEVISION Best Dramatic Ensemble You better call Saul The crown ozark Breakup WINNER: The White Lotus Best Actor in a Drama Series Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance Pay Best Actress in a Drama Series WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Julia Garner, Ozark Laura Linney, Ozark Zendaya, euphoria” Best Comedy Ensemble WINNER: Abbott Elementary barry the bear hacks Only murders in the building Best Actor in a Comedy Series Anthony Carrigan, Barry Bill HaderBarry Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, Bear Best Actress in a Comedy Series Christina Applegate, Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Jenna Ortega, Wednesday WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series Steve Carell, the patient Taron Egerton, black bird WINNER: Sam Elliott, 1883 Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird Evan Peters, Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series Emily Blunt, The English WINNER: Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Best stunt set Andor The boys Dragon House The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power WINNER: Stranger Things Get ready for the Oscars on March 12: The 10 Best Dressed Stars on the SAG Awards Red Carpet:Zendaya, Jenna Ortega, more celebrities SAGS red carpet:Angela Bassett and Jamie Lee Curtis did their thing to support Ariana DeBose ‘I know what you’re feeling’:Brendan Fraser Cheers Struggling Actors in Emotional SAG Awards Win From “Everything Everywhere” to “Elvis”:Here’s where to stream these Oscar-nominated movies now The PGA Awards honor “Top Gun” Tom Cruise:The biggest prize goes to “Everything, everywhere, all at once”

