Entertainment
Did you miss the 2023 SAG Awards? Here is the list of winners
The sci-fi multiverse “Everything Everywhere All at Once” won top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, the latest stop on the road to next month’s Oscars.
Hot on the heels of a big win at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, the acclaimed indie cemented its status as an Oscar favorite by taking home the SAG honor for Best Cast while star Michelle Yeoh nabbed Best Actress and Jamie Lee Curtis. and Ke Huy Quan won home supporting actor honors. And Brendan Fraser picked up a win for ‘The Whale,’ winning Best Actor.
Actors make up the Academy’s largest voting block, which is why the SAG Awards are usually a harbinger of the Oscars: In two of the past three years, the winner for Best Cast (“Parasite” in 2020, “CODA” in 2022) also won Best Home Picture.
Who took home the jackpot at the 29th SAG Awards honoring the best actors in cinema and television? See the list of nominees and winners (in bold):
Winners of the 2023 SAG Awards:
MOVIES
Best Ensemble Cast
“Babylon”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
WINNER: “Everything, everywhere, all at once”
“The Fabelmans”
“Speaking Women”
Best actor
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
WINNER: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Bill Nighy, “Live”
Adam Sandler, “Hustle”
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, “Tr”
Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once”
Best Supporting Actor
Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Hong Chau, “The Whale”
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once”
Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Best stunt set
Avatar: The Way of the Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
The female king
TELEVISION
Best Dramatic Ensemble
You better call Saul
The crown
ozark
Breakup
WINNER: The White Lotus
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance Pay
Best Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, euphoria”
Best Comedy Ensemble
WINNER: Abbott Elementary
barry
the bear
hacks
Only murders in the building
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill HaderBarry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, Bear
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell, the patient
Taron Egerton, black bird
WINNER: Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt, The English
WINNER: Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best stunt set
Andor
The boys
Dragon House
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
WINNER: Stranger Things
Get ready for the Oscars on March 12:
The 10 Best Dressed Stars on the SAG Awards Red Carpet:Zendaya, Jenna Ortega, more celebrities
SAGS red carpet:Angela Bassett and Jamie Lee Curtis did their thing to support Ariana DeBose
‘I know what you’re feeling’:Brendan Fraser Cheers Struggling Actors in Emotional SAG Awards Win
From “Everything Everywhere” to “Elvis”:Here’s where to stream these Oscar-nominated movies now
The PGA Awards honor “Top Gun” Tom Cruise:The biggest prize goes to “Everything, everywhere, all at once”
