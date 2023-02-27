‘Cocaine Bear’ Rises with $23.1 Million, ‘Ant-Man’ Sinks Fast | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) The R-rated gonzo horror comedy Cocaine Bear” snorted $23.1 million in its opening weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday, while Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania declined unusually fast in its second weekend .
Quantum was still No. 1 with estimated ticket sales of $32.2 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters. But the Ant-Man sequel, hit with some of the worst reviews and viewership scores in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dropped 69.7% in its second weekend. It’s the worst drop for an MCU movie, falling faster than Black Widow (67.8%), a pandemic release that simultaneously debuted in homes.
Instead, Universal Pictures’ Cocaine Bear went wild in multiplexes, scoring significantly above expectations. Made for around $35 million and directed by Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear has garnered a lot of buzz just from its title and viral trailer.
Cocaine Bear,” written by Jimmy Warden and produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse,” The Lego Movie), managed to turn a bizarre real-life tale into a tongue-in-cheek smash hit. box office. It’s based on the real story of a 175-pound (79-kilogram) black bear who died in the mountains of Georgia in 1985 after eating from a duffel bag of cocaine that fell from a smuggler’s plane. (The smuggler, a former narcotics investigator from Kentucky, was parachuted to his death in Tennessee.)
The trailer for Cocaine Bear, which played before the Super Bowl, was watched by more than 90 million people worldwide, Universal said, and caught fire on social media. But transferring the buzz of a real movie to the box office doesn’t always work. “Snakes on a Plane,” a movie many compare to Cocaine Bear, debuted with $13.9 million in 2006.
Audiences got to know this very outrageous hysterical comedy our director Elizabeth Banks delivered, said Jim Orr, head of distribution at Universal. The film absolutely delivers on its absurd premise. People wanted to go out and have a good time at the theater.
Cocaine Bear managed to outperform despite mixed reviews from critics and a B-CinemaScore from audiences. Ticket buyers were 59% male and 63% were between 18 and 34 years old. It added $5.3 million overseas. Quantumania more easily overtakes Cocaine Bear internationally, where it added $46.4 million over the weekend.
In pretty much the epitome of Cocaine Bear counterprogramming, Lionsgate’s jesus revolution also made its strong debut. The film, also based on a true story, stars Kelsey Grammer as California minister and Joel Courtney as youth minister, and dramatizes the Christian hippie movement in the late 1960s and early 1960s. 70. It launched with $15.5 million over the weekend and in preview. Produced by the Kingdom Story Company, Jesus Revolution proved popular with Christian audiences and quickly exceeded expectations. It earned an A+ CinemaScore.
Next week should see a new box office champion, with the release of Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III.”
Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.
1. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, $32.2 million
2. Cocaine Bear, $23.1 million.
3. Jesus Revolution, $15.5 million.
4. Avatar: The Way of the Water, $4.7 million.
5. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $4.1 million.
6. Magic Mike’s Last Dance, $3 million.
7. Knock on the booth, $1.9 million.
8. 80 for Brady, $1.8 million.
10. A man named Otto, $850,000.