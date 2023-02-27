Entertainment
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere Breaks Wins Record | Movies
Everything, Everywhere, All At Once reigned supreme at the Screen Actors Guild Awards this year, taking home four major awards and breaking the record for the most wins for a single film.
The multiverse fantasy film won the night’s biggest award for ensemble in a film, female lead for Michelle Yeoh and both supporting actor awards, for Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan.
I think if I speak, my heart will explode, Yeoh said at the start of his moving speech. She said she was facing titans, referring to competition from Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis. It’s not just for me, it’s for all the girls who look like me, she said. Thank you for giving me a place at the table.
In a tearful acceptance speech, Quan spoke about being the first Asian man to win an individual award in any film category in SAG awards history. He said the moment was no longer for him, but for everyone who was asking for change.
I love the actors, I love acting, I love the work we do, Curtis said onstage. I know you’re looking at me and thinking baby nepo, and that’s why she’s here and I totally get it. But the truth is, I’m 64 and it’s totally unbelievable.
With four wins, Everything Everywhere All at Once broke the record for most SAG awards for a single film; only four films have won three since the awards began in 1995.
The winner for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture was Brendan Fraser for The Whale, beating out other nominees including Colin Farrell and Austin Butler.
The cast of HBO’s The White Lotus took home the Overall in a Drama Series award, while Jennifer Coolidge took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award. It was the best job I’ve ever had, said actor F Murray Abraham, before addressing a prayer to the victims of the earthquake in Syria and those facing the conflict in Ukraine.
The cast of Abbott Elementary won the Overall in a Comedy Series award. Being part of this ensemble makes me a better actor every day, said creator and lead Quinta Brunson. It was the first network show to win this award in nine years.
Jason Bateman won Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in the final season of Ozark, while The Bears Jeremy Allen White won Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series after also winning the Golden Globe, becoming the youngest winner at 32.
Jean Smart was nominated for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Hacks but was unable to attend. This week Smart announcement that she is recovering from a successful heart operation.
Jessica Chastain won the award for Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for George and Tammy, having won last year for her big-screen role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. I share this with Michael Shannon, who I believe is one of our greatest living actors, she said in her speech, before paying tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman, whom she called an inspiration.
Sam Elliott was the surprise winner for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for the Yellowstone 1883 prequel, beating out Steve Carell, Evan Peters, Paul Walter Hauser and Taron Egerton. Elliott called it the most significant recognition of his 55-year career.
This year’s lifetime achievement award recipient was Sally Field, presented by her The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield. Field said acting was the only place I could be freely, adding that while it hasn’t always been an easy career, the ease is overrated.
In these nearly 60 years, there isn’t a day that I don’t feel quietly thrilled to call myself an actress, she said.
Everything Everywhere All at Once won several major awards ahead of the Oscars, including the Producers Guild for Best Picture and Best Director at the Directors Guild Awards. He leads the nominations for this year’s Oscars, which will take place on March 12.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/film/2023/feb/27/screen-actors-guild-awards-2023-everything-everywhere-all-at-once-breaks-record-for-wins
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30 am Feb 27, 2023
- NDSU baseball falls short against Hawaii and San Diego State
- Markets are expected to remain volatile
- Genome study reveals new Strep A variant in Australia – Institute for Molecular Biology
- Hear what First Amendment lawyers think about the Fox News lawsuit
- SZA performs ‘SOS’ at the United Center in Chicago with Omar Apollo
- Michelle Yeoh dazzles in her Schiaparelli Couture dress at the 2023 SAG Awards – WWD
- Google Cloud Unveils New Telecom Products for Network Transformation and Monetization
- Meghalaya, Nagaland elections: Prime Minister Modi urges voters to vote in record numbers
- Amazon union leaders fly in to help UK strikers kick down doors | labor dispute
- The Lake Toba F1 motorboat race is very exciting
- Gordon Pinsent, award-winning Canadian actor, dies at 92