Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023: Everything Everywhere Breaks Wins Record | Movies

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once reigned supreme at the Screen Actors Guild Awards this year, taking home four major awards and breaking the record for the most wins for a single film.

The multiverse fantasy film won the night’s biggest award for ensemble in a film, female lead for Michelle Yeoh and both supporting actor awards, for Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan.

I think if I speak, my heart will explode, Yeoh said at the start of his moving speech. She said she was facing titans, referring to competition from Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Viola Davis. It’s not just for me, it’s for all the girls who look like me, she said. Thank you for giving me a place at the table.

In a tearful acceptance speech, Quan spoke about being the first Asian man to win an individual award in any film category in SAG awards history. He said the moment was no longer for him, but for everyone who was asking for change.

Left to right: Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenny Slate, Stephanie Hsu, Tallie Medel, Brian Le, James Hong, Andy Le, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Harry Shum Jr accept the ensemble award. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

I love the actors, I love acting, I love the work we do, Curtis said onstage. I know you’re looking at me and thinking baby nepo, and that’s why she’s here and I totally get it. But the truth is, I’m 64 and it’s totally unbelievable.

With four wins, Everything Everywhere All at Once broke the record for most SAG awards for a single film; only four films have won three since the awards began in 1995.

The winner for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture was Brendan Fraser for The Whale, beating out other nominees including Colin Farrell and Austin Butler.

Actors of the White Lotus. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The cast of HBO’s The White Lotus took home the Overall in a Drama Series award, while Jennifer Coolidge took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award. It was the best job I’ve ever had, said actor F Murray Abraham, before addressing a prayer to the victims of the earthquake in Syria and those facing the conflict in Ukraine.

The cast of Abbott Elementary won the Overall in a Comedy Series award. Being part of this ensemble makes me a better actor every day, said creator and lead Quinta Brunson. It was the first network show to win this award in nine years.

Jason Bateman won Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in the final season of Ozark, while The Bears Jeremy Allen White won Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series after also winning the Golden Globe, becoming the youngest winner at 32.

Jean Smart was nominated for Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Hacks but was unable to attend. This week Smart announcement that she is recovering from a successful heart operation.

Jessica Chastain won the award for Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series for George and Tammy, having won last year for her big-screen role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. I share this with Michael Shannon, who I believe is one of our greatest living actors, she said in her speech, before paying tribute to Philip Seymour Hoffman, whom she called an inspiration.

Sam Elliott poses with the award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for 1883. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Sam Elliott was the surprise winner for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for the Yellowstone 1883 prequel, beating out Steve Carell, Evan Peters, Paul Walter Hauser and Taron Egerton. Elliott called it the most significant recognition of his 55-year career.

This year’s lifetime achievement award recipient was Sally Field, presented by her The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield. Field said acting was the only place I could be freely, adding that while it hasn’t always been an easy career, the ease is overrated.

In these nearly 60 years, there isn’t a day that I don’t feel quietly thrilled to call myself an actress, she said.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won several major awards ahead of the Oscars, including the Producers Guild for Best Picture and Best Director at the Directors Guild Awards. He leads the nominations for this year’s Oscars, which will take place on March 12.