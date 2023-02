Patricia Arquette urges Hollywood unions to look to the future in upcoming contract talks

Patricia Arquette has been outspoken on social issues, including using his 2015 Oscars speech to call for equal pay. She shared her thoughts on the upcoming contract negotiations between Hollywood Guilds and Studios on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated in the cast of Apple TV+s Breakup. Related story Fran Drescher, in SAG Awards speech, urges Hollywood to pressure states to change things; Call again when Vax’s tenure ends Related story SAG Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ wins Best Picture; Michelle Yeoh and Brendan Fraser win lead actor honors; ‘White Lotus’ A complete list of the two winners Related story SAG-AFTRA’s Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland seek to ‘reinvent the wheel’ in new AMPTP deal and transfer SAG pricing to Netflix I think it’s very important that all of these unions look to the future, she told Deadline of the negotiations, where the significant increase in streaming residuals should be a main request. There’s really very little transparency about how many people are watching what, it’s very hard to really verify that kind of data; even the unions are a bit in the dark. No More Deadline Arquette referred to a history lesson to underscore his view on the need for unions to act decisively in the upcoming talks despite concerns that the industry is still recovering from the hit it has suffered from the pandemic. . I think they messed it up early on with VHS and video, and they’ve been trying to catch up ever since, she said of guilds. This industry, like all industries really, suffered a lot during Covid, a lot of people weren’t working, even though people were watching entertainment to calm down. The idea of ​​going on strike is pretty scary for people, but there are times when you have to stand up and figure out what’s going on, I think everyone recognizes that. The story continues Arquette added, This is what we all need to do, let’s celebrate these artists, honor them and make sure they earn a living. Best of Deadline Sign up for Deadline Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

