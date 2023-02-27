Kangana says her mother works in the field daily; taught him to survive on salt-roti | Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut talked about her mother, a former Sanskrit teacher in a public school, and said that the latter is not rich because of her daughter’s wealth. She was responding to a Twitter user, who shared a photo of her mother working on a farm and commented on her simplicity. Read also : Kangana Ranaut Calls Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee Flop Right After Release: ‘Karan Johar’s Film Barely Shot 10,000,000…’

In response to Twitter user Kangana wrote on Monday: Please note that my mother is not rich because of me, I come from a family of politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen. Mom has been a teacher for over 25 years, the movie mafia needs to figure out where my attitude is coming from and why I can’t do cheap stuff and dance in weddings like them.

Kangana Ranaut replied to a Twitter user.

On Sunday, Kangana shared a photo of her mother working on the farm and said she works in the fields for 7-8 hours a day. She had also written on her Instagram stories how her mother does not like eating out, going abroad, visiting a film set or living in Mumbai. She said her mother scolded her when they tried to force her to do any of these things.

Kangana Ranaut opened up about her mother on Instagram Stories.

Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “The bhikhari film mafia who dance at weddings and do object songs for a few plays will never know that true character/integrity goes beyond material wealth, that is why I have never respected them, I will never respect them”.

On Monday, Kangana further wrote on her Instagram stories, Movie mafia always called my attitude my arrogance, my mother taught me how to survive in two roti and salt, but never beg anyone, she taught me to say no to anything that is wrong with my value/dharma system. Tell me is it arrogance or integrity? They called me names and declared me crazy because I don’t laugh and gossip like other girls or danced at weddings or went to halls of heroes !! Is this why someone should be targeted, harassed or isolated?

She further wrote, “Even now I put every penny of me to make a movie, I have nothing today when I see my mother working in the fields, I feel like I have everything. Kya bigadoge tum mera main yahan aayi hoon rakshshon ka safaya karne Mujhe apne liye kuch bhi nahi chahiye (what harm can you do to me, i came here to destroy demons, i don’t want anything for me)… ha ha you can’t blame me don’t be shocked when heads roll…that’s precisely why I’m here.”