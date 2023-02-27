What was Hollywood’s first blockbuster?

james cameron did it again — 13 years after the release of Avatarand 26 since Titanic gave us Leonardo DiCaprio die tragically while standing at a wooden door, Avatar: The Way of the Water landed the top 5 highest-grossing films of all time. The sequel is only the third after the first. Avatarreleased in 2009, and 2019 Avengers: Endgame. Cameron has proven himself to be a true blockbuster king, a title that once belonged to filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg And george lucas. But what does this title mean, king of blockbusters? What is a blockbuster? And when did we start calling out high-grossing, crowd-pleasing images such as Avatar And avengers blockbuster movie?





For the modern movie buff, the term has become synonymous with big franchise movies, and there’s no doubting its meaning: a blockbuster is a movie that has people lining up around the block to watch it, buy tickets in advance and camp in lines. to make sure they can get a good seat. It’s a show that’s becoming increasingly rare in our current streaming age, but one that still lives in our imaginations. However, it can be a little tricky to pinpoint exactly when the first blockbuster movie was released. Many claim it was 1975 when Spielberg released a killer shark into our collective consciousness with Jaws. However, the actual story behind the blockbuster is a bit more complex than that…





The term Blockbuster first appeared in the 1940s

According to the professor of media studies Charles R. Acland, the term blockbuster originated during World War II. At the time, newspapers used it to refer to “the new big 4,000 pound bombs dropped by Allied forces on enemy towns”. After the war ended, the word became a descriptor for films with “inflated production budgets, elaborate promotional campaigns, and significant box office results”. Only one of these elements is needed for a movie to be considered a blockbuster, Acland claims, which is why we often hear about low-budget blockbusters and potential blockbusters being turned into box office bombs.

Yet, according to Acland, many scholars point to the religious epic boom of the 1950s as the origin of the term blockbuster as it is used today. The professor points to a 1951 review of Mervin LeRoyIt is Where are you going ? published by Variety who called the film a “box office blockbuster”. However, the term started appearing in the entertainment industry as early as the 1940s. But, at least as far as we know, the first medium to be called a blockbuster was not a movie, but a book: a print advertisement for The air offensive against Germany described it as “a one-book blockbuster”. It was a joke, according to Acland, with the book devoting some of its pages to the military use of blockbuster bombs. In the film industry, the term first appeared in 1943, when a Box office part described Mitchell LeisenIt is No time for love as “a comedy blockbuster”.

This, says Acland, indicates that not all blockbusters of the time were spectacular productions such as the religious epics that usually come to mind when thinking of commercial hits of the 1950s. Use of the term was much more common in advertising for smaller genre films, such as those from 1952. The Atomic City. In effect, Variety himself asserts that the true blockbusters of the 1950s were not technicolor spectacles of biblical proportions, like Ben-Comment Or The ten Commandmentsbut monster movies like Godzilla, Them!and especially, The 20,000 Fathom Beast. Released in 1953, The beast was a low-budget film that ushered in a new era of film distribution with its overwhelming use of radio and television commercials. The film, which only cost $210,000, grossed $5 million and launched the era of monster movies in the United States.

How ‘Jaws’ became the so-called first blockbuster

But even with all this rich history behind the term, many still claim that the Jaws was the first film to blow up the blocks around American movie theaters. It is not without reason. Released in the summer of 1975, Jaws was the first film to gross over $235 million at the box office. By the end of its initial run, it had grossed $260 million in the United States and $470 million worldwide. The story of the small seaside town terrorized by a bloodthirsty shark, also spent 14 consecutive weeks at No.

Jaws also made history with its advertising strategy. At the time of the film’s original release, Universal promoted it with 30-second prime-time television spots, to which the distributor devoted much of its $2 million marketing budget. The campaign also included talk show tours, marketing ties and numerous test screenings. Potential viewers were encouraged to read the original Pierre Benchley novel on which Carl Gottlieb based on the movie script. This global million dollar strategy is imitated by distributors to this day. Spielberg’s first big hit also heralded the start of the franchise era through its multiple sequels, and cemented the summer months as the perfect time for the release of big-budget, spectacular films. So, even if it is not quite right to call Jaws THE First of all Hollywood blockbuster, the film still has its place in the history of the “genre” as the first summer blockbuster.

Moreover, in the 1970s, Hollywood was facing one of its many crises, improvised that it had to compete with television and meet the expectations of hordes of young viewers born 20 years earlier, during the baby boom. As is usually the case when an industry is going through a crisis, this allowed for a lot of experimentation and ultimately led to market consolidation. The 1970s were the era of directors inspired by European authors, such as Martin Scorsese And Francis Ford Coppolato develop their style and create more scholarly American classics such as angry bull And The Godfather. However, it was also a time for studios looking for new ways to make money, which they found in big-budget blockbusters such as Jaws and of course, star wars. By the end of the decade, in the battle between writers and studio shows, it was clear who had won. But The Godfather finally got a third sequel in 1990, it was flashy big money makers, with huge potential for toy lines, that became the new face of Hollywood. In this direction, Jaws may not be the first American blockbuster, but it is certainly the most important.