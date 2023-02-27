Connect with us

Entertainment

What was Hollywood’s first blockbuster?

What was Hollywood’s first blockbuster?

 


james cameron did it again — 13 years after the release of Avatarand 26 since Titanic gave us Leonardo DiCaprio die tragically while standing at a wooden door, Avatar: The Way of the Water landed the top 5 highest-grossing films of all time. The sequel is only the third after the first. Avatarreleased in 2009, and 2019 Avengers: Endgame. Cameron has proven himself to be a true blockbuster king, a title that once belonged to filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg And george lucas. But what does this title mean, king of blockbusters? What is a blockbuster? And when did we start calling out high-grossing, crowd-pleasing images such as Avatar And avengers blockbuster movie?


RELATED: ‘Titanic’ Heralded the End of a Very Specific Type of Hollywood Blockbuster

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

For the modern movie buff, the term has become synonymous with big franchise movies, and there’s no doubting its meaning: a blockbuster is a movie that has people lining up around the block to watch it, buy tickets in advance and camp in lines. to make sure they can get a good seat. It’s a show that’s becoming increasingly rare in our current streaming age, but one that still lives in our imaginations. However, it can be a little tricky to pinpoint exactly when the first blockbuster movie was released. Many claim it was 1975 when Spielberg released a killer shark into our collective consciousness with Jaws. However, the actual story behind the blockbuster is a bit more complex than that…


The term Blockbuster first appeared in the 1940s

Fred MacMurray and Claudette Colbert in the 1943 film, No Time For Love.

According to the professor of media studies Charles R. Acland, the term blockbuster originated during World War II. At the time, newspapers used it to refer to “the new big 4,000 pound bombs dropped by Allied forces on enemy towns”. After the war ended, the word became a descriptor for films with “inflated production budgets, elaborate promotional campaigns, and significant box office results”. Only one of these elements is needed for a movie to be considered a blockbuster, Acland claims, which is why we often hear about low-budget blockbusters and potential blockbusters being turned into box office bombs.

Yet, according to Acland, many scholars point to the religious epic boom of the 1950s as the origin of the term blockbuster as it is used today. The professor points to a 1951 review of Mervin LeRoyIt is Where are you going ? published by Variety who called the film a “box office blockbuster”. However, the term started appearing in the entertainment industry as early as the 1940s. But, at least as far as we know, the first medium to be called a blockbuster was not a movie, but a book: a print advertisement for The air offensive against Germany described it as “a one-book blockbuster”. It was a joke, according to Acland, with the book devoting some of its pages to the military use of blockbuster bombs. In the film industry, the term first appeared in 1943, when a Box office part described Mitchell LeisenIt is No time for love as “a comedy blockbuster”.

This, says Acland, indicates that not all blockbusters of the time were spectacular productions such as the religious epics that usually come to mind when thinking of commercial hits of the 1950s. Use of the term was much more common in advertising for smaller genre films, such as those from 1952. The Atomic City. In effect, Variety himself asserts that the true blockbusters of the 1950s were not technicolor spectacles of biblical proportions, like Ben-Comment Or The ten Commandmentsbut monster movies like Godzilla, Them!and especially, The 20,000 Fathom Beast. Released in 1953, The beast was a low-budget film that ushered in a new era of film distribution with its overwhelming use of radio and television commercials. The film, which only cost $210,000, grossed $5 million and launched the era of monster movies in the United States.

How ‘Jaws’ became the so-called first blockbuster

Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfus in Jaws
Picture via Universal Pictures

But even with all this rich history behind the term, many still claim that the Jaws was the first film to blow up the blocks around American movie theaters. It is not without reason. Released in the summer of 1975, Jaws was the first film to gross over $235 million at the box office. By the end of its initial run, it had grossed $260 million in the United States and $470 million worldwide. The story of the small seaside town terrorized by a bloodthirsty shark, also spent 14 consecutive weeks at No.

Jaws also made history with its advertising strategy. At the time of the film’s original release, Universal promoted it with 30-second prime-time television spots, to which the distributor devoted much of its $2 million marketing budget. The campaign also included talk show tours, marketing ties and numerous test screenings. Potential viewers were encouraged to read the original Pierre Benchley novel on which Carl Gottlieb based on the movie script. This global million dollar strategy is imitated by distributors to this day. Spielberg’s first big hit also heralded the start of the franchise era through its multiple sequels, and cemented the summer months as the perfect time for the release of big-budget, spectacular films. So, even if it is not quite right to call Jaws THE First of all Hollywood blockbuster, the film still has its place in the history of the “genre” as the first summer blockbuster.

Moreover, in the 1970s, Hollywood was facing one of its many crises, improvised that it had to compete with television and meet the expectations of hordes of young viewers born 20 years earlier, during the baby boom. As is usually the case when an industry is going through a crisis, this allowed for a lot of experimentation and ultimately led to market consolidation. The 1970s were the era of directors inspired by European authors, such as Martin Scorsese And Francis Ford Coppolato develop their style and create more scholarly American classics such as angry bull And The Godfather. However, it was also a time for studios looking for new ways to make money, which they found in big-budget blockbusters such as Jaws and of course, star wars. By the end of the decade, in the battle between writers and studio shows, it was clear who had won. But The Godfather finally got a third sequel in 1990, it was flashy big money makers, with huge potential for toy lines, that became the new face of Hollywood. In this direction, Jaws may not be the first American blockbuster, but it is certainly the most important.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://collider.com/hollywoods-first-blockbuster/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: