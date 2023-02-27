Gordon Pinsent, award-winning Canadian actor, dies at 92





Gordon Pinsent, an award-winning Canadian actor acclaimed for his performance as a heartbroken husband in the film Away From Her, has died aged 92.

His family said in a statement that Pinsent died in his sleep on Saturday.

Gordon Pinsent was one of Canada’s most iconic actors, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter on Sunday. He was passionate, captivating and infinitely talented. Pinsent has worked for decades in radio, television and film. In 2008, he received the Genie Award from the Canadian Academy of Television and Film for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Far From Her.” He played a husband losing his wife not only to heart disease. Alzheimer’s but also to another man. Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley directed Away From Her, starring Pinsent and Julie Christie, which premiered at film festivals in 2006 before its theatrical release in 2007. Gordon had a huge capacity for joy in absolutely everything he did, Polley said on Twitter on Sunday. “It was infectious and instructive. There was not a moment without a spark of mischief and a determination to seize the moment. Pinsent was born in Grand Falls, Newfoundland in 1930, and began performing in his late teens. With his deep baritone voice, Pinsent starred in radio drama on CBC before working in film and television. Pinsent spent about four years in the Canadian Army in the early 1950s. After returning to acting, he appeared in children’s shows in the early 1960s, including CBC’s The Forest Rangers. He later appeared on dozens of top TV shows in Canada, including The Red Green Show’, and was the voice of animated elephant King Babar on TV and in film. He had a role in Steve McQueen’s 1968 film The Thomas Crown Affair and portrayed the US President in director Joseph Sargents’ 1970 film Colossus: The Forbin Project. In the 2001 film The Shipping News, Pinsent played reporter Billy Pretty, and during filming he helped other cast members perfect the Newfoundland accent. Pinsent starred in Far From Her when she was 76. Polley said that while reading Alice Munro’s short story The Bear Came Over the Mountain, she envisioned a film starring Pinsent. Pinsent’s own wife of 45 years, actress Charmion King, died of emphysema a few months before the mainstream release of Away From Her, forcing Pinsent to reexamine the film’s themes of silent despair. It was something I didn’t necessarily lean on, except in the general sense of how someone must feel at some point in life after spending so many years with a partner, Pinsent said during from a 2007 interview, a few weeks after Kings died. It’s almost impossible to grasp… how do you prepare yourself?” he said. “Where does love go? Where are you going, leftovers? King and Pinsent had one child together, actress Leah Pinsent. He also had two children, Barry and Beverly, from a previous marriage. In 2013, Pinsent starred in Don McKellars, the acclaimed Newfoundland comedy The Grand Seduction, which won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor. In 2018 he released a short film he wrote, Martins Hagge, about a middle-aged writer suffering from anxiety and depression. I really love writing…writing is good, it’s even better than good when you hit those heights, and it’s kind of the same feeling in acting, oddly enough,” Pinsent said. “It’s this beautiful thing where you get that zone, that peak of joy, and it reminds you of why you started it all. __ The story has been corrected to show that Joseph Sargent, not Milos Forman, was the director of Colossus: The Forbin Project.

