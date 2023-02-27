SZA performs ‘SOS’ at the United Center in Chicago with Omar Apollo

With stunning visuals, crazy choreography, and a tale of fresh love, heartbreak, and bouncy badassery, SZA made his second leg of his “SOS” tour Wednesday night with fly-half Omar Apollo at the United Center.

Let’s be realistic. We’ve all been waiting for more music from SZA almost as long as we’ve been waiting for Rihanna to drop a track. SZA released his second album “SOS” more than five years after his first project “Ctrl”, following a new version teaser with the deluxe “Ctrl” version last June.

Even before the first song, SZA set the tone for almost two hours long concert. Beginning with a tease of her unreleased song “PSA,” she sat atop a ledge singing her heart out. As the song ended, screens floated around her. A virtual SZA jumped off the ledge and into the water pictured on the “SOS” album cover, seemingly symbolizing a dive into a new relationship or new love.

Opening with “Seek & Destroy,” SZA took his audience on an emotional boat ride, eventually crashing in a whirlwind of grief and rising from the mess as the villain. The set design was immersive, the screens that previously surrounded it lifted to reveal a huge boat prop with “SOS” written on the side.

Considering his Chicago stop of his ‘Ctrl’ tour in 2017 was at the mid-sized Concord Music Hall – with tickets starting at $27.50 ― the 23,000-capacity United Center was an exponential upgrade for the R&B entertainer.

The show was the perfect culmination of songs from her two studio albums, among other features – although high school wishes me we would hear a few tracks from her 2014 EP “Z”. Her voice was extremely healthy and full, hitting notes I didn’t even imagine possible.

Stunning pink and orange lights set the tone for “Garden (Say It Like Dat)”. Raw and vulnerable, she spoke about the feeling of being with someone but understanding the superficial nature of your relationship. It seemed the entire crowd understood her feelings as she crooned, “You’ll never love me / But I believe you when you say it like that.”

“F2F” is SZA’s take on the grungy pop-punk princess sound of the early 2000s. This song is one of the most underrated on the album – and one of the most entertaining to watch her perform. Although it was a change from her usual R&B sound, she owned it and made it entirely her own.

“Low” took the singer – and the boat – on a wild ride through a storm, leaving the crowd roaring as she split while guitarist Ari O’Neal riffed on at the end of the song. Her cool girl energy seeped into the audience, with everyone shouting lyrics as she and her background dancers glided down the floor. The storm came to a head when the boat broke up and SZA boarded a raft to safety.



R&B artist and Grammy nominee Omar Apollo opened the show with a set of his songs.

Floating in the raft and tossing confetti to the crowd, SZA walked through a sea of ​​cellphone flashlights while singing “Supermodel.” This part of the show felt like coming to terms with loss, grief, and tribulation after the rocky ups and downs of a relationship.

Dressed in a puffy yellow dress a la Marie Antoinette, SZA slowed her down as she walked towards a lighthouse, signifying an escape into the light of darkness of her past relationship. Sing “I Used To Be Special / But You Made Me Hate Me / Regret That You Changed Me” of his song “Special”, the painful feeling of forcing himself to change for someone else was palpable in his voice.

Returning to the stage to perform “Kiss Me More” and a few other tracks from “SOS” on the “bottom of the ocean,” she quickly rekindled the energy of the crowd.

SZA’s music has dominated TikTok for the past few years. And recently his track “Kill Bill” has been streamed over half a billion times on Spotify alone since its release last December.

Coming out swinging a Gogo Yubari-style chain mace, SZA started the track strong, accompanied by background visuals of dancers battling in a dojo. She knows how to piss off a crowd, getting the entire audience to give her metaphorical exes the bird as she sings “And if you wonder if I hate you, (f–k you)” in “I Hate U.”

The last song before his recall, “The Weekend” was a staple on my sophomore high school reading list — even though I couldn’t deeply understand the lyrics like I do now. As the background track started, the crowd sang the first verse before SZA could even breathe.

After a few minutes of “SZA” chants from the crowd, the artist returned to the stage in a stunning crimson dress to perform “Good Days.” In his words, “I don’t miss any exes, I don’t miss any texts, I choose not to reply.” As the song reached its climax, the screens above her read “The End” in classic movie fashion, ending the night on a note of self-love and healing.

With around 30 songs in its setlist, the SOS Tour plans to make 13 more stops, ending in Los Angeles.

SZA’s ensemble encapsulated the volatile emotions that come from a terrible breakup. Her initial vulnerability and arc as she grapples with grief is truly raw. The visuals, choreography, rich vocals, and a total of six outfit changes came together to create the perfect show for the first round of arena.

