Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30 am Feb 27, 2023

Let’s start with our main story. Pathaan and Tiger will reunite in Tiger 3. According to multiple reports, Shah Rukh Khan is set to shoot a guest appearance in the upcoming Salman Khan-starring Tiger 3. During his appearance in Pathaan, Salman’s character revealed that he would need the help of Pathaans on his next mission. The YRF spy universe also has Hrithik Roshans War in its fold. Ashutosh Ranas de War’s character played an important role in Pathaan but Hrithik did not make an appearance. The actor is now expected to make a guest appearance in Tiger 3. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif in the lead, will hit theaters on Diwali 2023.

Meanwhile, superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the 29th anniversary of his famous film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and his beloved character Sunil on Sunday, February 26. Directed by the late Kundan Shah, the romantic comedy also starred Deepak Tijori, Naseeruddin Shah and Suchitra Krishnamurthy, in its Hindi debut. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and posted about the film, which was released on February 25, 1994. He tweeted – “At this stage, at this age, raw unchecked and artisanal yet undefined. Surrounded by the best actors and crews in India and a director I miss every day. Taught me that sometimes you lose the moment, but you gain everything else. I’m sure somewhere, a world that Sunil made too!

Actor Ranbir Kapoor visited Kolkata on Sunday, February 26 to promote his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. During the press conference, Ranbir, who earlier starred in Sanjay Dutts biopic Sanju, confirmed that he is working on the late singer-actor Kishore Kumar’s biopic. Ranbir was also asked if he is doing a biopic about cricketer Sourav Ganguly. Speaking about Sourav Ganguly’s biopic, Ranbir said: I think Dada is a living legend not only in India but all over the world. A biopic about him will be very special. Unfortunately, I was not offered this film. I think the creators of Luv Films are still writing the script.

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor has said she stepped out of her comfort zone to play the character of a cop in upcoming drama series Brown, which was the only Indian show on the Berlin Series Market Selects platform . Backed by Zee Studios, the dark show is based on the book – ‘City of Death’ by Abheek Barua and directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame. Karisma, who led Hindi cinema in the 90s and 2000s, said she may have had various roles in her career, but Brown was completely different for her. Brown also features returning veteran actor Helen, Soni Razdan, Surya Sharma and KK Raina.

Let’s move on. After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, it was reported that filmmaker Anees Bazmee would direct Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty-star Hera Pheri 3. However, Bazmee walked away from Hera Pheri 3, citing differences creative. Instead, it was revealed that Farhad Samji was hired to direct the film. Anees has now broken his silence and explained why he walked away from Hera Pheri 3. The filmmaker revealed that upon reading the film’s script, he turned down the offer to direct the film. Anees said having a tight script is key to making successful movies, but that was not the case with Hera Pheri 3.

Vicky Kaushal first entered the film industry as an assistant to Anurag Kashyaps. Even though he was born into a family where he had some connections in the film industry, his father Sham Kaushal told him that his name didn’t carry enough weight to land Vicky an acting job. Sham Kaushal is a popular action director in Bollywood and in a recent interview, Sham revealed that when Vicky expressed his desire to work in films, he said to his son, Don’t think I can help you any way. I’m just a little action director. Someone can let you into their office, but you’ll have to find work on your own.

Meanwhile, when Manoj Bajpayee delivered a mega hit with his 1998 crime drama Satya, he thought he would finally have the freedom to choose the kind of work he wanted to do. But the actor says what followed after all the love for Satya were offers classing him as a villain, which he was not comfortable with. In an interview with Mashable he said – “The industry started looking at me thinking a new villain had been found. But I was adamant. So after Satya, for eight months, I didn’t I had a lot of work. I used to get a lot of offers, playing the bad guy to all the big superstars. It was hard to say no.”

Finally, veteran actors Asha Parekh and Zeenat Aman were among the most sought-after leading ladies in the 1960s and 1970s. Although they both enjoyed the heights of success, their personal lives still created a lot of buzz. While Asha announced early on that she had no plans to get married, Zeenat went through a rocky marriage. Addressing the notion that celebrity marriages often don’t work out, the actors said in a previous interview that celebrities have to work twice as hard as regular people to make their marriages last.