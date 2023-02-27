Entertainment
Expresso Bollywood News Update at 11:30 am Feb 27, 2023
Transcript of latest Bollywood news today at 11.30am on 27th February 2023
Let’s start with our main story. Pathaan and Tiger will reunite in Tiger 3. According to multiple reports, Shah Rukh Khan is set to shoot a guest appearance in the upcoming Salman Khan-starring Tiger 3. During his appearance in Pathaan, Salman’s character revealed that he would need the help of Pathaans on his next mission. The YRF spy universe also has Hrithik Roshans War in its fold. Ashutosh Ranas de War’s character played an important role in Pathaan but Hrithik did not make an appearance. The actor is now expected to make a guest appearance in Tiger 3. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif in the lead, will hit theaters on Diwali 2023.
Meanwhile, superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the 29th anniversary of his famous film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and his beloved character Sunil on Sunday, February 26. Directed by the late Kundan Shah, the romantic comedy also starred Deepak Tijori, Naseeruddin Shah and Suchitra Krishnamurthy, in its Hindi debut. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and posted about the film, which was released on February 25, 1994. He tweeted – “At this stage, at this age, raw unchecked and artisanal yet undefined. Surrounded by the best actors and crews in India and a director I miss every day. Taught me that sometimes you lose the moment, but you gain everything else. I’m sure somewhere, a world that Sunil made too!
Actor Ranbir Kapoor visited Kolkata on Sunday, February 26 to promote his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. During the press conference, Ranbir, who earlier starred in Sanjay Dutts biopic Sanju, confirmed that he is working on the late singer-actor Kishore Kumar’s biopic. Ranbir was also asked if he is doing a biopic about cricketer Sourav Ganguly. Speaking about Sourav Ganguly’s biopic, Ranbir said: I think Dada is a living legend not only in India but all over the world. A biopic about him will be very special. Unfortunately, I was not offered this film. I think the creators of Luv Films are still writing the script.
Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor has said she stepped out of her comfort zone to play the character of a cop in upcoming drama series Brown, which was the only Indian show on the Berlin Series Market Selects platform . Backed by Zee Studios, the dark show is based on the book – ‘City of Death’ by Abheek Barua and directed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame. Karisma, who led Hindi cinema in the 90s and 2000s, said she may have had various roles in her career, but Brown was completely different for her. Brown also features returning veteran actor Helen, Soni Razdan, Surya Sharma and KK Raina.
Let’s move on. After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, it was reported that filmmaker Anees Bazmee would direct Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty-star Hera Pheri 3. However, Bazmee walked away from Hera Pheri 3, citing differences creative. Instead, it was revealed that Farhad Samji was hired to direct the film. Anees has now broken his silence and explained why he walked away from Hera Pheri 3. The filmmaker revealed that upon reading the film’s script, he turned down the offer to direct the film. Anees said having a tight script is key to making successful movies, but that was not the case with Hera Pheri 3.
Vicky Kaushal first entered the film industry as an assistant to Anurag Kashyaps. Even though he was born into a family where he had some connections in the film industry, his father Sham Kaushal told him that his name didn’t carry enough weight to land Vicky an acting job. Sham Kaushal is a popular action director in Bollywood and in a recent interview, Sham revealed that when Vicky expressed his desire to work in films, he said to his son, Don’t think I can help you any way. I’m just a little action director. Someone can let you into their office, but you’ll have to find work on your own.
Meanwhile, when Manoj Bajpayee delivered a mega hit with his 1998 crime drama Satya, he thought he would finally have the freedom to choose the kind of work he wanted to do. But the actor says what followed after all the love for Satya were offers classing him as a villain, which he was not comfortable with. In an interview with Mashable he said – “The industry started looking at me thinking a new villain had been found. But I was adamant. So after Satya, for eight months, I didn’t I had a lot of work. I used to get a lot of offers, playing the bad guy to all the big superstars. It was hard to say no.”
Finally, veteran actors Asha Parekh and Zeenat Aman were among the most sought-after leading ladies in the 1960s and 1970s. Although they both enjoyed the heights of success, their personal lives still created a lot of buzz. While Asha announced early on that she had no plans to get married, Zeenat went through a rocky marriage. Addressing the notion that celebrity marriages often don’t work out, the actors said in a previous interview that celebrities have to work twice as hard as regular people to make their marriages last.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/audio/expresso-entertainment-update/expresso-bollywood-news-update-at-1130-am-on-27-february-2023/8468504/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cancer survivor faces heart disease after radiotherapy
- NIU beats Winona State to earn a Sunday Split
- Study reveals why some ovarian cancer patients become treatment resistant
- 8 Tips to Improve Your Heart Health Today
- NIU beats Winona State to earn a Sunday Split
- Microsoft develops Minecraft AI that can play games on its own
- Salukis take 4 medals, qualify for 10 finals on day 1 of MVC Indoor Championship
- Not all CVEs are created equal
- Popularity of Ozempic Weight Loss Trend Frustrates Diabetics
- Salukis take 4 medals, qualify for 10 finals on day 1 of MVC Indoor Championship
- HIV-1 cure after CCR5Δ32/Δ32 allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
- Measles cases leading to Kentucky resurgence