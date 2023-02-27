Everything Everywhere All At Once wins top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards | Ents & Arts News





Everything Everywhere All At Once won Best Film Cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The sci-fi adventure film is about a middle-aged Chinese-American immigrant and her husband as they scramble to file their taxes while the Internal Revenue Service audits their laundromat. Film star Michelle Yeoh took home the award for Leading Actress, while Ke Huy Quan won Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Picture:

michelle yeo

Accepting his trophy at the ceremony in Los Angeles, Yeoh said, “It’s not just for me. “It’s for all the little girls who look like me. “Thank you for giving me a seat at the table.” Picture:

Ke Huy Quan

Quan, a Vietnamese-American actor who was a child star before going on a long hiatus, said he was the first Asian to win in his category. He added: “When I quit acting it was because there were so few opportunities. “The landscape is so different now than before. “Thank you to everyone in this room who contributed to these changes.” Picture:

Jamie Lee Curtis

Curtis, who played the tax agent in the film, said: “I’m 64 and it’s just amazing.” Other winners included Brendan Fraser for Best Male Motion Picture Actor in The Whale, Abbott Elementary won Best Television Comedy Ensemble, The White Lotus won Best Drama Series. Jessica Chastain was named Outstanding Female Lead in a Limited Series for playing country singer Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy. Click to subscribe to Backstage wherever you get your podcasts Sam Elliott won Best Male Actor in a Limited Series for his role as a cowboy in 1883, a Yellowstone spin-off. Hacks star Jean Smart has won Best Female Actor in a Comedy – her award was accepted by co-star Christopher McDonald, as she recovers from heart surgery. Bear star Jeremy Allen White won Best Comedy Actor. The Screen Actors Guild awards are widely seen as predictors of next month’s Oscars.

