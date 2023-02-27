10 things to do this week: Exploring Old Hollywood, enjoying a pasta bar, more | CU Boulder today





This week brings a Molly Bloom talk, a walk-in resume session, a party at The Connection, a career fair, the Womens Leadership Symposium, self-care tips, a screening of Babylon movies and more. Monday February 27 1:303 p.m. Eaton Humanities, Room 350

How is your French progressing? Practice at the Chatting conversation table. 2 p.m. UMC North Dining Hall

Relieve some of the Monday blues with I Love Mondays. Connect with other students and learn about different organizations and events on campus while enjoying a free pasta bar. 7:30 p.m. Macky Auditorium $2$20

Molly Bloom, a CU Boulder alumnus, best-selling author and entrepreneur best known for her memoir Mollys Game, will share advice for students facing crucial choices, her challenges as a woman in a male-dominated environment, and advice on maintaining personal values ​​in a competitive world. Tuesday February 28 11:13 a.m. CMU

Do you feel stressed ? This time of the semester can be overwhelming for many students. Learn how to create a self-care kit that will guide you. Wednesday March 1 8:30 a.m. 6 p.m. CMU

The Womens Leadership Symposium focuses on leadership development for women at CU Boulder. This year’s theme: The Stories We Need: Claiming Rest, Roots and New Realities. 11 a.m. 4 p.m.Vvirtual

Meet employers from all industries to learn about available jobs and internships and grow your network! CU Boulder students and alumni of all majors, experience levels, and backgrounds are welcome to attend this free event.RSVP in handshake. Thursday March 2 Noon2 p.m. C4C N21

Come and have your curriculum vitae reviewed by a member of the Orientation Services staff and obtain rapid and personalized support. No registration or appointment necessary! 79h The connection

It’s Buffalo Nite! The Center for Student Involvement is throwing a party with free bowling, billiards, ping pong and karaoke. Friday March 3 57 hours Recreation Center, Lower Court

Recreation Services and the Pride Office invite you to join us for a fun night of badminton! All abilities are welcome and all equipment is included. 8 p.m. CHEM 140

This week, Program Council is offering a free screening of Babylon, a 2022 film starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and more. It follows the journey of several characters during the transition from silent films to sound films at the end of the 1920s.

