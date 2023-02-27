Together, assemble! The cast of ‘Everything’ celebrates the triumph of SAG | Culture & Leisure

LOS ANGELES (AP) Suddenly they were everywhere.
After claiming their biggest triumph yet in an awards season full of them, the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble to accompany three of the four individual SAG Awards films, the cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once “were supposed to head backstage as a group to be led through the kitchen of the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and into the area where a horde of cameras awaited the winners.
But like the multiple versions of multiverse characters in the film that became Oscar favorite for best picture, cast members, including the Best Female Actor winner michelle yeowinner of Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role Ke Huy Quan and Best Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis scattered everywhere, some in the audience, some in the bathroom, some who knows where.
Among the most prominent actors, only 94 years old James Hong showed up backstage, where an Associated Press reporter was waiting to accompany them on their victory lap. Hong, as a senior member, gave the final speech of the evening and thoroughly enjoyed it, speaking at length about his 70 years as a member of the Actors Guild.
Hope I come back when I’m 100! Hong said to close his speech.
Andy Le and Brian Le, who play minor but menacing martial artists in the film, were nothing but kind as they each took one of Hong’s arms and helped him down the makeshift stairs at the back of the house. stage and in the hallway.
Mark Wahlberg, who had just presented the cast with the biggest prize of the evening, praised Hong.
I just wanted to say hello, Wahlberg said with a smile. You are truly a legend. You demolished the house.
Hong, Le, and Le slowly walked through the kitchen and back into the spotlight of the media room, where teammate Tallie Medel was waiting for them.
Curtis, a winner upset by Angela Bassett in her category, was the next to appear, holding one of the bluestone SAG statuettes and wearing a red robe.
Ok, I’m here sorry, sorry, I had to pee! she says.
Jenny Slate, who plays Debbie the Dog Mom, Yeoh’s laundry customer turned enemy fighter in the film, came out of another hallway, as did Harry Shum Jr.
Yeoh then walked through a ballroom door as a dressed-up version of one of the many action heroes she’s played over the decades.
She was followed soon after by Quan, who played several incarnations of her husband in the film.
Everyone come ! Quan shouted as he happily leapt into his castmates.
Photographers started taking pictures, but Curtis wouldn’t have it until the whole set was together. Stephanie Hsuwho plays Yeoh’s daughter and antagonist in the film and was also nominated in Curtis’ category, was not yet among them.
Wait, wait, wait until Stephanie is here! Curtis said. Pointing to each person taking pictures, she said: You put the camera down, you put the camera down. Not without Stephanie.
As they waited, they noticed Brendan Fraser, Best Male Actor winner for The Whale, standing nearby with his trophy, looking upset. Many came to celebrate.
I’m so glad I got to see you live this beautiful moment,” Slate told her.
Quan reached out and gave the much taller Fraser an enthusiastic hug.
You made me cry again! Fraser told Quan, who gave a tearful speech about becoming the first Asian actor to win his award.
Quan, who like Fraser has made a dramatic comeback after a long hiatus from Hollywood, is set to have another Oscar opportunity on March 12.
After having also won the first prizes of the Directors Guild And Producers Guild award, it would be amazing if a movie other than Everything Everywhere won Best Picture at the Oscars.
When Hsu finally appeared, Curtis told the photographers to shoot.
The cast shouted for Fraser to join them for photos. Hesitating at first, he gave in and joined them, his eyes shining. We did it! he said as they smiled for the cameras.
The band won so many awards that it was hard to keep track of them.
I put one on and it’s lost, Curtis said.
Wait, Michelle has two! someone shouted.
Quan, Yeoh and Curtis then posed individually while holding a prize in each hand. Curtis handed one to Hong, who pretended not to be able to support its weight before cradling the statue like a baby.
Daniel Scheinert, the film’s co-director with Daniel Kwan, watched from the sidelines and stayed out of the footage, leaving his actors on stage that night.
When Yeoh saw Scheinert, she rushed over and hugged him. Several photographers descended on the duo. Scheinert didn’t stop them, pointing out that he had been something of an actor in his film.
I made an appearance, he said. It counts.