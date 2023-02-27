Boycott Bollywood calls films made for entertainment baseless: Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, whose next film ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar’ is due out on March 8, has dismissed Bollywood boycott calls on social media as baseless. The actor, who was in town on Sunday to promote his latest rom-com, also denied reports he had been offered a biopic about cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

“If you’re asking me about a call about ‘boycotting Bollywood’, I really find it baseless. There are so many negative things to come after the pandemic. Movies are made for entertainment purposes, we are not saving the world. So the public comes to the theaters to forget the worries. They come to see movies on the big screen, have a good time. I just don’t know (understand) the boycott thing,’ he told reporters here.

Although the actor did not elaborate on the context of his comments, more recently Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ has faced calls for a boycott from Bollywood over costumes worn by Deepika Padukone. The actor, best known for his roles in ”Barfi”, ”Wake Up Sid” and ”Rockstar” among others, said that while he hasn’t been offered a Ganguly movie, he’s convinced a biopic about the cricketing icon would be special.

”Dada is a living legend, not only here but all over the world. The biopic about him will be very special. Unfortunately, I was not offered this film. I don’t know if the directors of the film are still writing the screenplay.

“For 11 years, I have been working on a biopic of Kishore Kumar, the story written by Anurag Basu. I hope this will be my next biopic. ” Asked about the hit performance of ”Pathaan” which grossed over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office, the actor said the success of the spy drama had given a boost to the Hindi film industry.

”What Pathaan managed to do, the film industry needed. Very happy and grateful that ‘Pathaan’ did this. And I think Shah Rukh Khan deserves all the success of “Pathaan”. I saw him as an actor, I was able to work with him several times. He has given so much to this industry. I’m very proud of him,” he added.

When asked if moving into a comedy was more relaxing and relaxing for an actor compared to films with much more serious content, Kapoor said: “I think the rom-com genre is very difficult. You don’t ‘You don’t really have a persona to hide behind, you have to think about your personality.’ The actor, who sports a skinny look for ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar’, also spoke about the hard work that goes into flaunt a chiseled body on screen.

“Every actor who shows abs on screen is a very sad person, they have nothing to eat for three months, so they can get abs,” he said. About some of his movies that became blockbusters and others that flopped, he said, “Every movie has its own fate, you can’t label it.” I’m happy that ‘Brahmastra: Part One’ which was released in 2022 and had been in the works for several years was such a hit. We still have the second and third parts. And I’m thrilled about it.” Reflecting on the successes and failures of his 15-plus-year career, the actor said it’s important to talk about his failures and own up to them.

”In my 15+ year career, there have been about 18 films – some of which were hits and some of which were failures, commercially. As a person from an early age, I’m used to what success is and what failure is…Failure has always taught you something about yourself and it’s very important to take responsibility for your failures, to talk about your failures. I’m very happy to talk about chess,” he said. When asked which Bengali director he would like to work with, Kapoor replied “Sujoy Ghosh, Shoojit Sircar… I love their works”. As the reporter named Aniruddha Roy Choudhury, Srijit Mukherji he said yes..everyone.. Actually not just Bengali directors…it can be any director from other states as long as it is a good one story and a good character for me. media, the actor joked, ”I’m officially not on social media. I love to troll. I troll all my friends. It’s said in jest, but sometimes the trolls are below the belt.” ”If they (the fans) love us, they shower us with love. Otherwise, they’re trolling… ultimately it’s their money,” he added.

About his Kolkata experience, Kapoor said, “I had shot parts of ‘Barfi’ here. Kolkata is one of the few Indian cities to be very rich in culture. The people here are very different from the others. I like food. I savored delicacies like Sorshe Maachh (gathered fish) which was topped with ‘misti doi’ (sweet curd). Kolkata is one of my favorite cities.”

