Tarek El Moussa: I was nervous telling my kids Heather Rae was pregnant | Entertainment





Tarek El Moussa was “nervous” to tell his children that his new wife Heather Rae was having a baby. The 41-year-old TV host is married to ‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather. 35. in 2021 and the couple became parents to Tristan in January but he already has Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, with his ex-wife Christina Hall and admitted that while he is the “happiest” he ever was, he worried about his children’s reaction to the announcement of the pregnancy. He told Fox News Digital: “Honestly, I mean, this is the happiest, hands down, happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” he said. “You know, I love being in my 40s. I love being established. I love my family. I love my wife. I love my kids. Like, I couldn’t be happier, and that’s the truth. “This little guy, he brings so much joy to the house. He’s so cute. He’s really practical, he’s always on the move and, you know, I’m just as obsessed with Taylor and Brayden, and now looking at Tristan, I think to all the amazing things we’ll be doing together. We’ll be skiing, mountain biking, traveling and doing jiu-jitsu, and as a dad, I couldn’t be happier. “I was a little nervous at first, you know, but they were so excited when they found out Heather was pregnant, and you have to understand something. These kids, they’re obsessed with Heather, like they’re obsessed with her. .” The ‘Flip or Flop’ star added that his son Brayden was actually “so happy” with the new baby that he tracked the pregnancy on an app with his mother-in-law and noted that his daughter had been a “sweetheart. “Throughout the situation. He added: “So, you know, the cutest thing was Brayden. He’s seven. He’s been tracking the whole pregnancy with Heather on his app. So, like, every day he comes. Does Is the baby a grape? Is the baby a banana? Is that a watermelon? ’cause he wanted to follow the size. Taylor, you know, she’s just a sweetheart, and she loves the little brother. She holds it, they hug each other and both children are so happy.

