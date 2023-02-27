Star-studded bollywood night out with Akshay Kumar in Orlando will be a night to remember for: Meit Shah









February 27, 2023

New Delhi [India], Feb. 27 (ANI/PNN): Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest Bollywood superstars who has made a name for himself through hard work and absolute dedication to his craft. Akshay Kumar fans are not just limited to India but he has fans all over the world and Indian Diaspora in America loves him the most.

Now, Akshay Kumar is soon ready to embark on a trip to the United States where he will entertain audiences in a live show in various US cities with several of his Bollywood co-stars. Alongside Akshay Kumar, actor Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajma, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana, among a few others, will perform and entertain the audience through the show called “The Entertainers”. Meit Shah, promoter of Orlando show The Entertainers is super excited to have hosted the entertainment team.

Akshay Kumar has expressed his joy in performing live in front of his fans in Orlando, USA. He said that he and his team will try to give their 100% while performing their acts and all together will try to make the show a big hit. Akshay spoke to Meit Shah during a zoom call interaction. The show will take place at Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando on March 11. Expressing his excitement, Meit Shah said, “It will be one of the greatest shows of our lives. I try to do my best and organize everything in a way that everything runs smoothly. It’s a show Saturday night and we are expecting a crowd of 10,000 to 12,000 across the city and adjacent towns are expected to turn up for the show I can assure everyone that people who attend the show will be well worth their money .”

He added, “After being hit by the pandemic, everyone’s life has been badly affected and things have changed drastically. Therefore, everyone wants to have fun like never before. What better way to organize a Bollywood celebrity pageant to spread smiles and happiness among the Indian Diaspora in the United States.”

