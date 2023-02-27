‘I had absolutely nothing’!’ Van Morrison recalls the struggles of his early career | Entertainment
Van Morrison recalled having “absolutely nothing” early in his solo career.
The 77-year-old singer is now known for hits like ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ and ‘Days Like This’, but admitted that after leaving Them in the late 1960s he struggled to find music. work because his producer Bert Berns – who died of heart failure aged 38 in December 1967 – was “trying to get rid of” him.
He told The Saturday Times: “Bert Berns didn’t get me a work permit and his company was actually trying to get rid of me, but instead of telling me it was all just a coat and a hat. dagger. He got involved in running a studio and, at the same time, he was sabotaging my recordings. There were all kinds of dark things going on, which is why I had more in common with black artists in the world. RnB who only got ripped off with the Beatles and the Stones, because they were going through similar things.
“You couldn’t make it up! After Bert Berns died, an Irish-American flew me out of New York and I was in Boston, sleeping on a friend’s couch, with no real management organization, and I was overseas which made it worse. I was in the bottom. Game over. Total oppression”
The ‘Moondance’ hitmaker went on to add that his second studio album ‘Astral Weeks’ was his way out of the ‘chaos’ that surrounded him as he explained that success in the music industry is entirely dependent on the survival”.
He added: “I had to fight to get out of it and the only way to get out of it was through music. ‘Astral Weeks’ got out of it because creativity comes out of chaos. But you can go up or down. in this business, and it all depends on whether you survive or not. Think of all the bands from the 60s that you never heard of again.
“You work through the moment. There’s a book called ‘The Business of Music’ and the advice is: don’t rely on anyone, trust anyone. Understand the business, the contracts. The producer or manager owns Does he have the records? That’s why you end up getting nothing because someone else owns everything. I was forced to learn that stuff.
