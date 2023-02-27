Pakistani actor slams those who ask him about his ‘Indian-style red wedding lehenga’

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah recently married golf player Hamza Amin. Photos and videos of the newlyweds are widely shared on social media, showing Ushna in her wedding dress, a red lehenga designed by Pakistani brand Warda Saleem. In one of the wedding videos, Ushna can be seen dancing her heart out with her fiancé Hamza Amin and others. A section of social media users criticized the actor for wearing a red lehenga for the wedding, while a few people also objected to the Pakistani actor dancing during the festivities. Read also : Pakistani actor Hania Aamir dances to Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR song Naatu Naatu at a wedding. Show

On Sunday, Ushna took to Instagram Stories at school to check on her and her wedding attire. Along with a photo of herself wearing her red bridal lehenga and giving a glimpse of her mehendi, the actor wrote, “Mrs Amin (referring to her husband’s name) to those who have a problem with my dress: you don You weren’t invited, nor are you paying for my shade of red. My jewelry, my jora (wedding attire): purely Pakistani. My heart, however, half Austrian (referring to her husband). Allah humein khush rakhey aameen ( May God keep us happy.) She further wrote, “Beigaani shaadi mein jo ununited photographers ghuss gaye, unko salaam (my regards to uninvited photographers, who came for our wedding).”

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah schooled people who had problem with her wedding dress,

Sharing a video of the actress dancing with her hubby during the wedding celebration, one Twitter user wrote, “Pakistanis have their own cultures and religions. Stop trying to import Indian cultures to Pakistan. We are Muslims and our religion does not allow us to wear such things. Stop spreading negativity. Another tweeted: “Why did Pakistani brides start dressing in such Indian styles? This is not our culture!!” Another tweeted, “They are cheating people by promoting Indian culture in the name of Pakistani culture. We should not tolerate it, because it also spoils our own culture, traditional values ​​and religious values.”

An Instagram user also reacted to Ushna’s now-deleted post on Instagram Stories which was shared by a Pakistan-based media account on Instagram. She wrote of Ushna, “On her wedding day, she reads people’s comments on Instagram and on top of that, she responds to them too. Hi to you too!” Another sided with Ushna and commented on the post: “May Allah keep them both happy and the trolls unhappy.” Another supported the actor and wrote, “Why can’t we be positive and spread the love instead of the negativity; this is also his big event so no one is allowed to say things stupid. Guys, come on, don’t always be so judgmental.”

Last December, Ushna announced her engagement to golfer Hamza Amin by sharing their photo on Instagram.