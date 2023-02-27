Jamie Lee Curtis Says She’s a “Baby Nepo” at 2023 SAG Awards – The Hollywood Reporter





The 2023 SAG Awards kicked off Sunday night with their traditional “I Am an Actor” opening segment, featuring Niecy Nash, of Dahmer, talking about being inspired to be “Black, Fabulous, and on TV” as a kid, and her first act: “going around in circles and letting my family take charge of me.” Bob Odenkirk also participated, pretending to forget his last line: “I’m an actor.” Jamie Lee Curtis was next, smiling as she remembered her first project, Operation Petticoat, and happily called himself a “nepo baby”. She attributed her dismissal to Petticoat to allow him to audition for the iconic Halloween franchise. Quinta Brunson and Janelle James from Abbott Elementary School pretended to think the crew filming them were the wait staff at the awards dinner. The segment was preceded by Only murders in the building stars Steve Martin and Martin Short spoofing The Banshees of Inisherin “If you keep bothering me, I’m going to cut off all my fucking fingers,” Martin joked. Their co-star, Selena Gomez, joined in on the joke that Martin and Short would likely lose in the male lead in a comedy series category. The segment began in 1995, at the very first SAG Awards, when host Angela Lansbury opened up about her career, saying “I was Elizabeth Taylor’s sister, Spencer Tracy’s mistress, Spencer Tracy’s mother of Elvis and a singing teapot.” It was Michael Keaton, the following year, who first uttered the exact phrase “I am an actor.” Since then, dozens of stars have taken part in the tradition, including Robert Duvall, Halle Berry, Javier Bardem, Kathy Bates, Whoopi Goldberg and Elle Fanning, to name a few. The SAG Awards were held this year at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

