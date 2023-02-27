Blingy Bollywood Launches Fashion Brands!

While the average per capita volume of Indian clothing is 23.80 pieces today, by 2027 it is expected to reach 38.94 pieces, an increase of 65%. The Indian market could be worth US$96.47 billion in 2023 and the market is expected to grow annually at 3.34% between 2023 and 2027. The figure clearly depicts a huge potential for investment or launch in the clothing. Notably, this market is not only exploited by a big conglomerate but also by Bollywood celebrities who are not far behind.

The question that arises is Why?

With Bollywood stars leading the trends and influencing people on what to wear, sales are sure to see positive growth. A few reasons influencing celebrities to invest in or launch start-ups include because they understand the trends, they know the pulse of the people, and they know that the investment will pay the returns. Not only do Bollywood celebrities have the ability to generate buzz and raise awareness for a new brand or product, but they also have access to networks that can help a startup grow and succeed. By investing in fashion start-ups, Bollywood celebrities help create an ecosystem that supports innovation and entrepreneurship in the fashion industry.

More importantly, these investments provide celebrities with a way to build long-term relationships with their fans and it seems like a win-win situation for them when it comes to making money and increasing popularity. visibility and popularity.

Bollywood celebrities are tapping funds and popularity like never before

Athleisurewear remains their favorite segment. One of the early movers was Salman Khan who launched Being Human clothing in 2007, which currently has over 500 outlets across the country. Men’s and women’s casual wear now has its mark on the international market. Salman Khan’s movement launched an idea in the Bollywood circle.

Many celebrities have also decided to enter the sportswear market after hearing about the fortune of Hrithik Roshans. HRXone of India’s premier domestic fitness brands, now worth Rs. 375 crores.

Brand Anushka Sharmas nushi was launched in 2017 and had revenue of US$878,000 in 2022. Nush sells a wide variety of women’s apparel, from athleisure to slogan t-shirts, on e-commerce platforms Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Amazon Fashion, Tata Cliq and Central with a vision to provide comfort to women. Shahid Kapoors Worship, which is often referred to as India’s coolest athleisure brand, debuted in 2016 and managed to cross Rs.255 crore in 2022. The brand’s key principle is that fashion meets function and design meets innovation. Skult is available on Ajio, Myntra, Pantaloons, Amazon, Flipkart and more, and in-store at a variety of locations across India. Cotton viscose, slub jersey, grindles, blends, snow heather, terry, lycra denim, cotton sateen and popcorn knit are just a few of the ultra-lightweight, performance fabrics used by Skult (an acronym for Shahid + Cult). With the tagline designed with emotions, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar launched his first clothing line, Strength IXin November 2022. The collection is advertised as versatile, comfortable, affordable and fashionable for everyone and will initially be sold exclusively online and appears to be gaining traction.

The children’s clothing and ethnic clothing segments are also attracting celebrities for higher bets



In 2018, Saif Ali Khan teamed up with Myntra to launch his own Indian ethnic brand collection named House Pataudi and also made a foray into offline retail. Saif is very fond of ethnic fashion and in a statement he mentioned that his love for clothes encouraged him to launch House of Pataudi in collaboration with Myntra. Making a foray into offline expansion, it has opened various stores across the country and is giving good competition to brands like Manyavar And Fabindia. Hence, allowing it to tap into a wider audience.

House of Pataudi was one of the most consistent and sought-after ethnic brands on Myntra, with the brand seeing strong double-digit growth momentum, also prompting venture into the offline channel. The collection has now grown more than 10x since its launch, while the establishment of physical stores in Bengaluru, Goa, Lucknow, Chennai and the fifth and newest in Mumbai will allow us to reach a wider audience. who has a great affinity with the brand, said Manohar Kamath, CXO and leader, Fashion brands Myntra.

Superstar Alia Bhatt Launch Ed-a-Mamma, his own sustainable children’s clothing company in 2019. Ed-a-Mamma has outlets in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mangalore in South India. It also operates outlets in Kolkata and Indore – around 16 offline retail stores. The company only produces clothes for young people from 2 to 14 years old. Ed-a-Mamma hit Rs. 1 crore top line within the first month of its launch despite being exclusively available on FirstCry. The brand recently rolled out its maternity clothing range and announced a line of teen clothing.

Bollywood celebrities unite for social cause and sustainability

Popular actors like Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan have been spotted campaigning for various social organizations. They urge the public to contribute in every possible way to the development of society and the environment.

One of those ways is through brands like Alias ​​Ed-a-Mamma that are focused on creating an eco-friendly clothing line using natural textiles and plastic-free buttons and trim; similarly, the Anshukas Nush clothing line has collaborated with the Naz Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to protect the rights of the community. Brand Deepika Padukones all about you debuted in 2015 (later acquired by Myntra in 2020), with the launch of its website www.deepikapadukone.com to promote and sell her skincare brand. Her online website runs the Fresh off the Rack segment of Deepika Padukone Closets, where she sells pieces from her personal wardrobe, with proceeds going to the Live Love Laugh Foundation. The pre-love fashion initiative also sends a message to the crowd about sustainability and charity, increasing visibility among the masses.

Investments from celebrities are also boosting brands for better growth

Some celebrities, apart from the launch, also invest in start-ups to roll the money ball. Filmstars’ investment in apparel-based start-ups is increasing as they believe the apparel and fashion industry is growing exponentially and now is the right time to join the bandwagon. The number of such celebrities continues to grow.

There are connections between start-ups and start-ups that go beyond the world of fashion. For example, Dia Mirza invested an undisclosed sum of money in Greendigo, an organic and low-carbon clothing start-up for children, is developing a strategic relationship with the company in addition to becoming its ambassador. Dia Mirza proudly supported this brand as the brand also shares its mission to protect Mother Earth with its internationally certified products, plastic-free packaging, zero-carbon operations and alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). ) United Nations.

StyleCracker is another venture funded and supported by Alia Bhatt. It is a fashion technology company established in 2013 by Dhimaan Shah and Archana Walavalkar. The organization is well known for its technological breakthroughs, such as the StyleCracker Box, which helps individuals look stylish and look fantastic and it has achieved a turnover of US$9.2 million.

Athiya Shetty has invested in the social commerce platform Step 3 whose net worth reached Rs.57 crore in the previous year. Stage 3 is developing an AI-powered social platform where more than five million Indian creators (influencers and content creators) can interact, create social video showcases and sell to 300 million Gen Z Indians and Additionally, Stage3 had raised Rs. 20 crore in a pre-Series A led by Inflection Point Ventures and LC Nueva Investment Partners.

Another superstar Sara Ali Khan has invested in The Souled store. The Souled Store is an online fashion retailer that offers a variety of apparel and accessories to its customers and has raised total funding of US$13.1 million over four rounds. Its latest funding round was a Series B round on May 7, 2022 for US$45.6,000 and amounted to over Rs 800 crore in net worth in 2022. T-shirts, mobile blankets, badges, boxers, pajamas, notebooks, mugs, posters, coasters, backpacks, socks, umbrellas, tote bags, painted shoes, and wristbands are among the platform’s product offerings. Moreover, it allows users to create personalized t-shirts. The Souled Store was founded in 2013 in Mumbai by Rohin Samtaney, Aditya Sharma, Vedang Patel and Harsh Vardhan Lal.

Emphasis is on the Made in India concept

The brands’ manufacturing partners ensure that these local brands are able to offer a wide variety of styles, fabrics and colors at competitive prices. This helps them reach a wider audience and retain their customers. From small artisans to large production units, vendors contribute significantly and help these brands grow rapidly. Brands like HRX increasingly rely on a small number of consolidated suppliers, such as Global Source Fashion Wear in Tirupur and Sar Apparels in Kolkata. House of Pataudi is run by Silk India Creators in Mumbai and MK Tailoring House in Jaipur, while Saa Suditi Retail in Mumbai is responsible for the production of Nushs products. Most Ed-a-Mamma products are produced by Eternalia Creative & Merchandising, a Mumbai-based company.

Stars don’t just invest strategically, they actively participate in promoting and growing their business. These business investments raise awareness of the importance of sustainable materials and local craft collaborations and also support social causes through their brands. These actors often participate in campaigns and events aimed at encouraging people to shop responsibly and reduce their environmental impact. It will be interesting to see how these collaborations evolve over time.

Working with famous brands has been a great source of growth for us and we love doing it. However, this area is particularly demanding, as celebrity teams constantly request adjustments to product design, value addition technique, etc., which is sometimes quite difficult. But for sure, there is a growing demand for these brands in the market, mahaveer, Director, MK fashion house, Jaipur

