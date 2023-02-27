Entertainment
SAG Awards 2023: See the full list of winners
CNN
—
The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, honoring some of the best TV and film performances of the year as voted on by the actors themselves.
The evening had some highlights, including the continued momentum of last year’s hit movie Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, with movie stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan picking up awards. of actors in their respective categories. Yeoh and Quan both made history on Sunday with their wins.
The film also won the ceremony’s top award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
In the television categories, the Outstanding Ensemble Award in a Comedy Series went to Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus won the Ensemble Award for a Drama Series.
Seeing this year’s SAG Awards was a unique experience. The ceremony was streamed live on Netflixs Youtube channel, allowing for a more laid-back stream with a commercial-free, profanity-sprinkling TV show. From 2024, the show will stream worldwide on Netflix.
The full list of nominees is below, with winners listed in bold.
Steve Carell, the patient
Taron Edgerton, Blackbird
Sam Elliott, 1883 *WINNER
Paul Walter Houser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy *WINNER
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, Abandonment
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason BatemanOzark *WINNER
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance Pay
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus *WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, euphoria
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill HaderBarry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear *WINNER
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks *WINNER
Better call Saullo
The crown
ozark
Breakup
The White Lotus *WINNER
Abbott Elementary School *WINNER
barry
the bear
hacks
Only murders in the building
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale *WINNER
Bill Nighy, Alive
Adam Sandler, The Hustle
Cate Blanchett, TR
Viola Davis, the woman king
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, up
Michelle Yeoh, everything everywhere at once *WINNER
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, everything everywhere at once *WINNER
Eddie Redmayne, the good nurse
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, the whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything at once *WINNER
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere at Once
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything everywhere all at once *WINNER
The Fabelmans
women who talk
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/26/entertainment/sag-awards-2023-winners-list/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cancer survivor faces heart disease after radiotherapy
- NIU beats Winona State to earn a Sunday Split
- Study reveals why some ovarian cancer patients become treatment resistant
- 8 Tips to Improve Your Heart Health Today
- NIU beats Winona State to earn a Sunday Split
- Microsoft develops Minecraft AI that can play games on its own
- Salukis take 4 medals, qualify for 10 finals on day 1 of MVC Indoor Championship
- Not all CVEs are created equal
- Popularity of Ozempic Weight Loss Trend Frustrates Diabetics
- Salukis take 4 medals, qualify for 10 finals on day 1 of MVC Indoor Championship
- HIV-1 cure after CCR5Δ32/Δ32 allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
- Measles cases leading to Kentucky resurgence