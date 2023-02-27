SAG Awards 2023: See the full list of winners









The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, honoring some of the best TV and film performances of the year as voted on by the actors themselves. The evening had some highlights, including the continued momentum of last year’s hit movie Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, with movie stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan picking up awards. of actors in their respective categories. Yeoh and Quan both made history on Sunday with their wins. The film also won the ceremony’s top award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. In the television categories, the Outstanding Ensemble Award in a Comedy Series went to Abbott Elementary and The White Lotus won the Ensemble Award for a Drama Series. Seeing this year’s SAG Awards was a unique experience. The ceremony was streamed live on Netflixs Youtube channel, allowing for a more laid-back stream with a commercial-free, profanity-sprinkling TV show. From 2024, the show will stream worldwide on Netflix. The full list of nominees is below, with winners listed in bold. Steve Carell, the patient Taron Edgerton, Blackbird Sam Elliott, 1883 *WINNER Paul Walter Houser, Blackbird Evan Peters, Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Emily Blunt, The English Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy *WINNER Julia Garner, Inventing Anna Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Amanda Seyfried, Abandonment Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul Jason BatemanOzark *WINNER Jeff Bridges, The Old Man Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Adam Scott, Severance Pay Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus *WINNER Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Julia Garner, Ozark Laura Linney, Ozark Zendaya, euphoria Anthony Carrigan, Barry Bill HaderBarry Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White, The Bear *WINNER Christina Applegate, Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Jean Smart, Hacks *WINNER Better call Saullo The crown ozark Breakup The White Lotus *WINNER Abbott Elementary School *WINNER barry the bear hacks Only murders in the building Austin Butler, Elvis Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Brendan Fraser, The Whale *WINNER Bill Nighy, Alive Adam Sandler, The Hustle Cate Blanchett, TR Viola Davis, the woman king Ana de Armas, Blonde Danielle Deadwyler, up Michelle Yeoh, everything everywhere at once *WINNER Paul Dano, The Fabelmans Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan, everything everywhere at once *WINNER Eddie Redmayne, the good nurse Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hong Chau, the whale Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything at once *WINNER Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere at Once Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything everywhere all at once *WINNER The Fabelmans women who talk

