Akshay Kumars The Entertainers Live Performance In New Jersey CANCELED Due To Low Demand; The rest of the 4 revelations will go as planned : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama » GossipChimp





Akshay Kumar recently released his two-hero movie,selfie, with Emraan Hashmi. After the film’s release, the actor is ready to fly to the United States for a show in five cities. Titled The Entertainers, it will be directed by Akshay Kumar and will also feature Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sonam Bajwa, Stebin Ben, Jasleen Royal, Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurana and Zahrah Khan. Unfortunately, one of The Entertainers’ many reveals has been undone. Akshay Kumars The Entertainers Live Show in New Jersey CANCELED Due to Low Demand; the rest of the 4 reveals will go as planned According to an announcement released by the show’s promoter, Amit Jaitly, the show which was scheduled to take place at Cure Insurance Arena, Trenton, New Jersey on Saturday, March 4 will not take place. Amit Jaitly attributed the cancellation to “slow ticket sales”. He added that the show was not marketed appropriately and would be “less than an exceptional publicity and marketing aid to the Tour organiser”. The claim ended with an assurance that those who had booked tickets could be fully refunded. However, the rest of the 4 reveals of “The Entertainers” will go as planned. Akshay Kumar and the rest of the cast will kick off the tour with a performance on Saturday, March 3 in Duluth, Georgia. This could be adopted by broadcasts in Allen, Texas on Wednesday, March 8, Kissimmee, Florida on Saturday, March 11, and Oakland, Calif., on Sunday, March 12. The cheapest ticket for The Entertainers is available for $59, according to knowledge given on a booking website. The booking site reveals that tickets are filling up fast for the show in Oakland on March 12. According to a report, Nora Fatehi already reached the United States yesterday, February 26. Akshay Kumar and the rest of the cast, meanwhile, will land in the United States on Tuesday, February 28. A big rehearsal took place in Mumbai. Akshay is set to perform on his standard tracks and remix variations of a few of his obsolete songs, according to this report. Read also : Akshay Kumar takes the blame for his films not working; said, it’s my fault, 100% BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for the contemporary bollywood news, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, Release of new movies , bollywood hindi news, Entertainment News, Bollywood live news today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and keep up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

