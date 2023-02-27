The actor who appeared in two Titanic films





An actor has appeared in the two best Titanic sinking movies, and he played very different roles in each, both based on real people.



by James Cameron Titanic counted on the presence of an actor who also appeared in another film based on the sinking of the Titanic. The tragedy of the RMS Titanic has been the subject of various films, documentaries, books, etc., and perhaps the most famous and successful account is James Cameron’s 1997 film, Titanic. Although based on the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, Cameron’s film focuses on a fictional love story mixed with characters based on actual passengers on the ship and stories about what happened on that horrible night. . Titanic tells the story of Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a third-class passenger, and Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet), a first-class passenger, who fall in love aboard the title ship. Jack and Rose defended their romance against those who looked down on them, and they also did their best to stay safe during and after the sinking, but unfortunately Jack became one of the many victims of the Titanic tragedy. Thanks to Jack and Rose, viewers met passengers from both sides of the ship, including Archibald Grace, played by Bernard Fox, who appeared in two Titanic films. Related: Titanic True Story: What Part Of The Movie Is Real?

Actor Bernard Fox appeared in the best Titanic films Bernard Fox was a Welsh actor best known for his roles as Dr Bombay in the television series Delighted and Colonel Crittendon in the comedy series Hogan’s heroes. Fox began his film career at a very young age and picked it up after serving in the Royal Navy during World War II and the Korean War. In 1958, Bernard Fox appeared in the film A night to remember in an uncredited role as lookout Frederick Fleet. A night to remember was directed by Roy Ward Baker, based on the 1955 book of the same name by Walter Lord, and is considered by historians and Titanic survivors to be a highly accurate portrayal of the Titanic tragedy. Fox’s character was based on a real sailor who survived the sinking of the Titanic. Almost four decades later, Bernard Fox has returned to the Titanic, now under the direction of James Cameron and playing the role of Colonel Archibald Gracie IV. Fox’s character isn’t highlighted, but he did have a few memorable scenes, starting with the scene after Jack saves Rose, in which Gracie tells Cal that “women and machines don’t mix” and congratulated Jack for his heroic deed. Gracie was then seen at the first class dinner that Jack was invited to, where he uttered the line “accompany me in a brandy, gentlemen?”, and during the sinking of the ship as he offered to lead Jack and Rose to the remaining lifeboats. The real Archibald Gracie IV also survived the sinking of the Titanic after boarding an overturned collapsible lifeboat, but died less than eight months after the sinking. What Bernard Fox did after James Cameron’s Titanic Following his work in James Cameron’s TitanicBernard Fox appeared in the soap opera Passions as Dr. Bombay (although he only appeared in three episodes), in one episode of the sitcom Dharma and Greg as Henry Cooper, and voiced Sir Henry Morton Stanley in the animated series time team. On the big screen, Fox appeared in two films after Titanic: The Mummywhere he played Captain Winston Havelock, and the independent film Power Surge: The Makings of Heroes, where he appeared as himself. Bernard Fox died on December 14, 2016, at the age of 89, but he made his mark in film history as an actor who appeared in the best film adaptations in the history of the Titanic. Next: The Strange Titanic Movie That Turned The Jack & Rose Stories Upside Down

