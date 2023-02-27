Entertainment
Ram Setu to Selfiee, a season of flops for Akshay Kumar as 5 films follow one another
New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s latest album “Selfiee” is histhe lowest opening in over a decade. The actor has chained the flops and the criticism around his choice of films continues to grow.
‘Selfiee’ which also features Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty and was produced by Karan Johars Dharma Productions opened on Friday with a disastrous collection of Rs 2.55 crore at the box office.
‘Selfiee’ is Kumar’s fifth consecutive box office flop with lowest first-day collection below Rs 6 billion won by Kartik Aryans ‘Shehzada’ on its first day of release last week.
Business analyst Taran Adarsh called the first day performance of “Selfiee” a disaster with shockingly low numbers.
#Selfie has a disastrous Day 1 Sending shockwaves throughout the industry One of the lowest starts for a movie with several big names attached to it. #India business. pic.twitter.com/juk8aCCvZq
— Taran Adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2023
Adarsh also shared the numbers for movies opening from multiple multiplexes.
#Selfiee on national channels *Day 1* biz#PVR: 64 lakes #INOX: 43 lakes #Cinepolis: 23 lakes Total: 1.30 cr Nett BOC. NARROWLY LOW NUMBERS, tweeted Adarsh comparing his day one performances with this year’s releases from Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan and Kartik Aryans Shehzada. 2023 free national channels only – *Day 1* biz #Pathaan: 27.08 cr #Shehzada: 2.92 cr Nett BOC, Adarsh added.
According Sacnilk’s websitethe film had an overall occupancy of 9.95% in Hindi on its first day.
Read also : Did you like Anek? Here are 7 films from the North East that shine a light on love, life and culture
Notably, each of Kumars 2022 films ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ failed to do great business with their day one collections ranging over Rs 8 crore (Raksha Bandhan) at 15 crores (Ram Setu).
Prior to the film’s release, Akshay Kumar, in an interview with Aaj Taks Seedhi Baattalked about his string of flops and why Bollywood movies haven’t been doing well lately.
This isn’t the first time this has happened to me. There were times when my 16 movies didn’t shoot in a row, and then there were times when my eight to nine movies failed. This happens because of his own fault, Kumar said.
He added that the audience had changed. You have to change, rework, dismantle and recreate yourself. A film that flop is like an alarm, which says you have to change (sic).
Read also : The fearless Nadia, Hunterwali who thrilled Indian audiences with death-defying stunts
Social networks express their dissatisfaction
Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions and Kumars own Cape of Good Films ‘Selfiee’ is an official remake of the Malayalam film ‘Driving Permis’.
The print in its review of ‘Selfiee’ called this remake a lukewarm attempt while trying to do positive PR by delving into the cancellation of Bollywood culture that began with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.
After watching the first day broadcast, many social media outlets expressed their displeasure with Kumar’s choice of films and Bollywood’s attempt to remake South Indian films, which are readily available on the OTT platforms.
A Twitter user shed some light on the state of Indian viewership in the OTT world.
I really liked #Selfiethe teaser.
Then I went and looked #Driver’s license Here.
The reason is very simple, I wouldn’t want to spend 200 rupees to watch Akshay on the big screen. It makes no difference
This is the state of the Indian public at the moment.
– Well done (@CFCSrk_) February 25, 2023
Another user said that audiences are no longer interested in watching remakes.
Pathaan is still drawing crowds in theaters even after a month, but recent releases like #Shehzad & #SELFIE fails epically at BO. Looks like audiences are no longer interested in watching remakes.#AkshayKumaris recent #SelfieMovie opened with 2cr NBOC. pic.twitter.com/YOa6MtC17x
— Shinenewshyd (@shinenewshyd) February 25, 2023
Attacking Karan Johar, actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut also took a hit as Selfiee opened. Comparing it with the collections from her latest movie ‘Dhaakad’, she wrote on her Instagram story, Karan Johars movie Selfiee barely made Rs 10 lakh on the first day, I don’t even see a single trader or anyone from the media talking about it, forget to make fun of it or intimidate it like they harass me.
Akshay Kumar is of the opinion that the fault is his. In the Seedhi Baat interview he gave before the release of ‘Selfiee’, he said: Don’t blame the public, blame yourself. The reason a movie doesn’t work is never because of the audience or anything else, it’s because you selected or maybe didn’t give the right ingredients in the movie, and you have to to change.
In the same interview, Kumar was asked:Aaj aapke paas naam hai, shohrat hai, bangla hai, by maa nahi hai (You have everything today, but you don’t have your mother), an emotional Kumar said, Chal, age chal a life path that the actor seems to follow.
(Editing by Richa Mishra)
Read also : Haryanvi songs go from vulgarity to veil the ghoonghat is sexualized, the male gaze the muse
