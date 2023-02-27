Rececca Makkai’s ‘I Have Questions For You’ Is A Dark, Uncomfortable StoryExBulletin







A long list of sharp, twisty, captivating, cerebral, surprising adjectives would serve as a review for Rebecca Makkai I have a few questions for you. However, this approach would fail to communicate how labyrinthine, well-constructed, and multi-layered the narrative is.

In fact, this review will likely also fail given the novel’s word count constraint and 435 pages of endless developments, memories, and possibilities, but at least it will offer a broader view of the universe, characters, and themes that Makkai has woven together so well. in this novel.

Bodi Kane is a successful podcaster and film teacher who returns to the Granby School, a boarding school in New Hampshire where she spent difficult, mostly depressing years teaching a few classes for two weeks. However, the return is not as easy as it seems, as Bodi’s memories of his time there, which include a lot of family tragedies, dejection, harassment and the murder of his former roommate , Thalia Keith, in the spring of their senior year quickly. become open sores. Among the things Granby brings back is the death of Thalia and the subsequent conviction of school athletic trainer Omar Evans, who was allegedly involved with Thalia and sold weed to students, for the murder. The case never went away and is still being debated online, mostly because authorities did a shoddy job with the investigation and Evans’ defense was weak.

When one of her students decides to do a podcast about the case for the class, Bodi is reminded, and new information, along with her questioning how things were handled and her misgivings about how memory works collective and the construction of discourses. when it comes to crime and people of color, she soon finds herself obsessed with her time in Granby and something she knows has haunted her for a long time and may hold the key to Thalia’s true killer.

I have a few questions for you packs a lot, and Bodi’s classes, new podcast, and memorabilia are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Bodi’s crumbling marriage, the news (especially the plethora of stories of rape and harassment that for some reason go mostly unpunished), Bodi’s research into Rita Hayworth, Granby’s troubled history and a Twitter mob coming for Bodi after she said certain things online in defense of her ex-husband and then accidentally “liked” a racist meme all add to the sense of chaos that pervades the novel. In less capable hands this would all be too much and some of the subplots would get lost or watered down, but Makkai manages to juggle each subplot brilliantly and each sings with a unique voice that ties in beautifully with the crime story. in the heart. of the novel.

It’s a dark, uncomfortable story about murder, racism, sexual abuse, grief, the nature of collective memory, privilege, how humans want to be at the center of tragedy even when they don’t. are not, and feel like a stranger. But Makkai’s storytelling skills, Bodi’s voice, and the format of the novel make it almost impossible to put it down. It’s a novel about questions, and the biggest question of all Who Killed Thalia Keith? becomes something akin to a floating signifier that refuses to be pinned down. There are chapters in which Bodi envisions different people committing the murder and creates a series of scenarios that possess some degree of plausibility, meaning they all complicate things further and keep the reader guessing. Plus, the reader isn’t just the reader here: it’s about Denny Bloch, who was Granby’s music teacher when Thalia was murdered, was romantically involved with Thalia, and whom Bodi suspects. The whole novel is Bodi addressing Bloch and it creates a level of immediacy and eerie intimacy rarely found in crime novels.

In I have a few questions for you, Makkai has carefully crafted a novel that inhabits a strange interstitial space between a thriller, a detective story with some elements from found films, a story that investigates personal and collective memory, a critique of social media as a place where context is lost and no mistake goes unpunished, and a literary novel about a changing woman who must reckon with her past while trying to navigate her tumultuous present. What is the right? What is wrong? Can we ever know the truth about things we weren’t there to witness? The questions in this novel are always there and they come to Bodi and the reader relentlessly. In the end, the one thing that’s clear from the start is that Makkai is a super storyteller with a knack for writing about very specific things that seem universal and this might just be her best novel yet.

Gabino Iglesias is an author, book reviewer and teacher living in Austin, Texas. Find him on Twitter at @Gabino_Iglesias.