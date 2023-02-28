‘Hera Pheri 3 is finally coming’: Suniel Shetty confirms and sheds light on Bollywood film industry





STRONG POINTS Actor Suniel Shetty gave details about Hera Pheri 3

Shetty, who was last seen in Kiran Korrapati, explained how movies are monetized

Shetty also talked about different ways to monetize movies Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty confirmed on Monday that the highly anticipated Hera Pheri 3 is actually happening. The third edition of the Hera Pheri comedy series has been in the news for a very long time. It was learned that the project had been abandoned for various reasons. A few months ago, lead actor Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of Raju in the film, announced that he will not be part of Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences. After producer Firoz Nadiadwalas intervened, Kumar finally said yes to the project. Shetty, who played Shaam, in a LinkedIn announcement that filming for the film has begun. So Hera Pheri 3 is finally coming! Can’t wait to be back on set with Pareshji & Akki. Like all good things, this one took time, but it’s a relief to finally have this question answered! Shetty wrote on LinkedIn. The actor then talked about how films are financed, produced and released, as well as how they make money. The film industry is not much different. Explaining the entire movie industry here would be an oversimplification. But let’s just say, having a good script, cast, and director is literally just the starting point, Shetty wrote. While explaining the different sources of a film’s revenue, ranging from box office receipts to digital and satellite rights and music, Shetty said: “There are many factors for a business to be successful – a good idea , in-depth market research, a solid business plan, a qualified team, timely financing and a solid distribution network. The film industry is not much different. Explaining the entire movie industry here would be an oversimplification. But let’s just say that having a good script, a cast, and a director is literally just the starting point. Shetty called film distribution a complex process involving multiple layers such as producers, distributors and exhibitors. After the films are made, a studio typically sells the distribution rights to a distributor or appoints one on a commission basis, who is then responsible for securing the screens of theater owners, negotiating terms and the release of the film in theaters. Sometimes distributors negotiate a % of box office receipts, he says. Shetty also mentioned the different ways to monetize movies. The #BoxOffice collections, national and international, are the main ones. Success depends on a variety of factors, including star cast, genre, music, and buzz created. This is followed by #TV (satellite) and #OTT (digital) rights, which represent a significant percentage of overall revenues. These agreements can sometimes be quite structured. Recently, these values ​​have exploded, but have become more rational lately, he mentioned in his message. Pointing out that music rights are another key source of revenue, he said, #MusicRights is another important source of revenue. Typically sold to a music #label who in turn monetizes it through channels such as streaming, licensing, digital ad revenue, etc. , or sometimes to offset some pre-release marketing expenses. He concluded the post by saying, 33 years and 125 movies later, I haven’t got it all figured out, but I will keep improving. Hera Pheri 3 is the third film in the Hera Pheri franchise. The first film, Hera Pheri, was released in 2000, Phir Hera Pheri was released in 2006. Also read: IIM Ahmedabad alumnus meets Narayana Murthy; Infosys Founder Shares Fond Memories

