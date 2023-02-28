Everything Everywhere actor’s SAG speech goes viral for forcing Hollywood to address racist past





James Hong, a star of the acclaimed film Everything Everywhere All At Once, went viral on Sunday for his Screen Actors Guild Awards acceptance speech, in which he slammed Hollywood for its lack of Asian representation in the past. Hong, who plays Evelyn Wang’s lead character, the disapproving father, Gong Gong, was honored after the film won Best Cast in a Motion Picture. Surrounded by his bandmates from Everything Everywhere, Hong called out the industry for its historic practice of “yellowface,” which involved mimicking an Asian person’s appearance and speech, and celebrated the triumph of Asian artists in the achieving a growing presence in Hollywood. Hong, 94, recalled the racist environment Asians faced in Hollywood shortly before he began his career in a Clark Gable film. Hong cited The Good Earth, a film about a farmer in early 20th century China, in which the main characters were played by white actors. The main role was played by these guys with tape like that and they talk like that because the producer said the Asians weren’t good enough and they’re not at the box office-[worthy], Hong said, pulling his eyes back and mimicking the old-school yellow face. But look at us now. The moment received a standing ovation and was widely shared online. Hong wasn’t the only one who had a major moment on Sunday night. Michelle Yeoh, who plays Evelyn, also made history as the first Asian woman to win a SAG Award for lead actor. It’s not just for me, Yeoh said. This is for every little girl that looks like me. Ke Huy Quan, who plays her beloved husband Waymond, also became the first Asian to win Best Supporting Actor at the SAG Awards. In her speech, Hong also referenced Yeoh’s now iconic moment of silence at the Golden Globes in January, during which she silenced the acceptance speech’s closing music and jokingly threatened the organizers with her speaking skills. martial arts if they didn’t allow him to finish his speech. Yeohs’ moment also went viral, with critics saying that for Asian women, who face historic pressures to go small, the joke ran deep. That’s all I’m going to say because otherwise, well get kicked off the stage, Hong said. But if they try, I’ll quote what Michelle said: Shut up, I can beat you. Brian Le, James Hong, Andy Le and Michelle Yeoh accept the award for best performance by a cast in a motion picture for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Hong, one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood history, with more than 700 credits in his 70-year career, has always been outspoken about the barriers Asian American actors face in the entertainment industry. He has also been heavily involved in activism and was one of the founding members of the East West Players, a group that aims to advance performance in theater. When I came back from Hong Kong at the age of 9, I was beaten in elementary school playgrounds because I couldn’t speak English, Hong recalled to NBC News. From that moment I fought until I do now. So I encourage all Asian Americans, all people of all nationalities, to speak up and do your own thing as best you can, and then things will be better overall.

